Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 156,600. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 304 COVID-19 Cases

English indonesian government covid-19 covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 June 2022 17:26
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 304 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,055,645.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 334 to 5,895,940.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 156,600.

WHO

Reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to Dr Tedros, the trend should be interpreted with caution because many countries have reduced the number of tests they do, which in turn reduces the number of cases they find.  
 
WHO continues to call on all countries to maintain testing and sequencing services, to give a clearer picture of where the virus is spreading, and how it’s changing.
 
(WAH)
