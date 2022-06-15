English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)

Task Force Identifies Factors Driving Uptick in COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia

English covid-19 cases covid-19 indonesian government
Antara • 15 June 2022 10:53
Jakarta: The COVID-19 Task Force has identified several factors that are suspected to trigger a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 positive and active cases in Indonesia.
 
"Until now, (the exact reason) has not been concluded with regard to the increase (in the number) of cases in Indonesia, but some of the potentials have been identified," spokesperson for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, stated during a virtual press conference on developments regarding the national COVID-19 case handling here on Tuesday.
 
Adisasmito pointed out that the first factor was the current increasing public mobility.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He explained that community activities that have returned to normal in public places as well as large-scale activities have the potential to increase the risk for virus transmission.
 
According to Adisasmito, another situation that was also identified by the task force was the weakening discipline by communities in following health protocols, as the number of cases was declining.
 
"The use of masks in residential neighborhoods and public places is starting to ease up," he stated.
 
Another suspected factor is the surfacing of Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, that have been reported in Indonesia on June 6, 2022, he stated.
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported that the number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases in Indonesia had amounted to 20, with two BA.4 and 18 BA.5 cases.
 
According to Adisasmito, the weekly cases of COVID-19 also showed a noticeable increase, from 1,800 at May end to 3,600 cases in the first week of June.
 
The number of active cases has also increased, from 2,900 at the end of May 2022 to 4,900 cases on June 13, 2022, he pointed out.
 
However, Adisasmito noted that the number of confirmed positive cases in Indonesia, at 574, on June 11, 2022, was deemed to be lower as compared to the neighboring countries, where the number of cases was recorded at 1,709 in Malaysia, 2,474 cases in Thailand, 3,128 cases in Singapore, 8,582 cases in India, and 16,393 cases in Australia.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta Adds 517 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta Adds 517 COVID-19 Cases

English
jakarta
Indonesia Pushes for Circular Economy to Reduce Environmental Burden

Indonesia Pushes for Circular Economy to Reduce Environmental Burden

English
environment
Jokowi Urges Officials to Persevere to Purchase Domestic Products

Jokowi Urges Officials to Persevere to Purchase Domestic Products

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BEI: IHSG Tak Sendirian Alami Pelemahan
Ekonomi

BEI: IHSG Tak Sendirian Alami Pelemahan

Kaspersky Fokus Edukasi Masyarakat Soal Bahaya Phishing
Teknologi

Kaspersky Fokus Edukasi Masyarakat Soal Bahaya Phishing

Rakernas NasDem Diawali Gelar Apel Siaga Dipimpin Surya Paloh
Nasional

Rakernas NasDem Diawali Gelar Apel Siaga Dipimpin Surya Paloh

Gitaris Kahitna Andrie Bayuadjie Jalani Rehabilitasi Narkoba
Hiburan

Gitaris Kahitna Andrie Bayuadjie Jalani Rehabilitasi Narkoba

Indonesia Open 2022: Gregoria Mariska Buka Rangkaian Pertandingan Hari Ini
Olahraga

Indonesia Open 2022: Gregoria Mariska Buka Rangkaian Pertandingan Hari Ini

Giliran Bekasi Menggelar Street Race, Ini Lokasi & Tanggalnya
Otomotif

Giliran Bekasi Menggelar Street Race, Ini Lokasi & Tanggalnya

WHO akan Tentukan Wabah Cacar Monyet Jadi Darurat Kesehatan Global
Internasional

WHO akan Tentukan Wabah Cacar Monyet Jadi Darurat Kesehatan Global

Pendidikan Gratis Hingga Langsung Dapat Kerja, Ini 5 Keunggulan Kuliah di Jerman
Pendidikan

Pendidikan Gratis Hingga Langsung Dapat Kerja, Ini 5 Keunggulan Kuliah di Jerman

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!