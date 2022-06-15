Task Force Identifies Factors Driving Uptick in COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia

Jakarta: The COVID-19 Task Force has identified several factors that are suspected to trigger a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 positive and active cases in Indonesia.
"Until now, (the exact reason) has not been concluded with regard to the increase (in the number) of cases in Indonesia, but some of the potentials have been identified," spokesperson for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, stated during a virtual press conference on developments regarding the national COVID-19 case handling here on Tuesday.
Adisasmito pointed out that the first factor was the current increasing public mobility.
He explained that community activities that have returned to normal in public places as well as large-scale activities have the potential to increase the risk for virus transmission.
According to Adisasmito, another situation that was also identified by the task force was the weakening discipline by communities in following health protocols, as the number of cases was declining.
"The use of masks in residential neighborhoods and public places is starting to ease up," he stated.
Another suspected factor is the surfacing of Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, that have been reported in Indonesia on June 6, 2022, he stated.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported that the number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases in Indonesia had amounted to 20, with two BA.4 and 18 BA.5 cases.
According to Adisasmito, the weekly cases of COVID-19 also showed a noticeable increase, from 1,800 at May end to 3,600 cases in the first week of June.
The number of active cases has also increased, from 2,900 at the end of May 2022 to 4,900 cases on June 13, 2022, he pointed out.
However, Adisasmito noted that the number of confirmed positive cases in Indonesia, at 574, on June 11, 2022, was deemed to be lower as compared to the neighboring countries, where the number of cases was recorded at 1,709 in Malaysia, 2,474 cases in Thailand, 3,128 cases in Singapore, 8,582 cases in India, and 16,393 cases in Australia.