English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The mayor plans to bring together the MSMEs into one integrated union. (Photo: medcom.id)
The mayor plans to bring together the MSMEs into one integrated union. (Photo: medcom.id)

No More Baseless Street Vendor Eviction without Solution: Surabaya Mayor

English covid-19 surabaya east java
Antara • 21 February 2022 18:33
Surabaya: Baseless eviction of street vendors without an offered solution would no longer occur, especially amid the rampant spread of COVID-19, according to Surabaya Mayor Eri Cahyadi.
 
"I have instructed the public order officers to not (randomly evict these street vendors)," the mayor delivered the statement in Surabaya, East Java on Monday.
 
Cahyadi noted that recently, his administration had been tapping into the potential of micro, small, and medium enterprises, ranging from the Wisata Kue (Cake Tourism) Village in Rungkut to the development of Tunjungan Romansa, and the involvement of SMEs in the production of student uniforms, among other things.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The mayor plans to bring together the MSMEs into one integrated union in order to boost their turnover, which in turn would increase the availability of job offers.
 
He also promised to cater to the street vendors through development and arrangement. Thus, no more baseless evictions would henceforth take place without offered solutions.
 
Cahyadi expressed keenness to assist street vendors through developments and arrangements, as they were also Surabayans, who worked tirelessly for their families and always strove to earn more than the low income.
 
However, he reminded that the street vendors should continue to abide by the regulations once they were transferred to a more suitable and appropriate place to trade.
 
The mayor spoke of his side also having readied three strategies to optimize labor-intensive programs aimed at rejuvenating Surabaya's economy impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The three strategies in question were MSME-based labor-intensive approach, expedition and optimization of regional budget expenditures, as well as collaboration with large corporations and investors to partner with MSMEs.
 
"Currently, the Surabaya city government has readied several programs for MSMEs and street vendors," he added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Appoints Arief Prasetyo Adi as National Food Agency Head

Jokowi Appoints Arief Prasetyo Adi as National Food Agency Head

English
president joko widodo
Jokowi Installs Andi Widjajanto as Lemhanas Governor

Jokowi Installs Andi Widjajanto as Lemhanas Governor

English
president joko widodo
West Nusa Tenggara People Should Make Most of International Events: Minister

West Nusa Tenggara People Should Make Most of International Events: Minister

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Keberadaannya Menjadi Tanda Tanya, ke Mana Surpres RUU TPKS?
Nasional

Keberadaannya Menjadi Tanda Tanya, ke Mana Surpres RUU TPKS?

Menko Airlangga: Puncak Omicron Terjadi pada Pertengahan Maret
Ekonomi

Menko Airlangga: Puncak Omicron Terjadi pada Pertengahan Maret

Otomotif

"Kaki Besar" Yamaha XSR155 W Bike Kustom

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1 Pekan ke-26 dan Daftar Top Skorer
Olahraga

Hasil Pertandingan BRI Liga 1 Pekan ke-26 dan Daftar Top Skorer

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris
Pendidikan

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser
Internasional

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu
Hiburan

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu "Menghitung Hari", Akhirnya Sukses Dinyanyikan Krisdayanti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!