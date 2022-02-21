No More Baseless Street Vendor Eviction without Solution: Surabaya Mayor

Surabaya: Baseless eviction of street vendors without an offered solution would no longer occur, especially amid the rampant spread of COVID-19, according to Surabaya Mayor Eri Cahyadi.
"I have instructed the public order officers to not (randomly evict these street vendors)," the mayor delivered the statement in Surabaya, East Java on Monday.
Cahyadi noted that recently, his administration had been tapping into the potential of micro, small, and medium enterprises, ranging from the Wisata Kue (Cake Tourism) Village in Rungkut to the development of Tunjungan Romansa, and the involvement of SMEs in the production of student uniforms, among other things.
The mayor plans to bring together the MSMEs into one integrated union in order to boost their turnover, which in turn would increase the availability of job offers.
He also promised to cater to the street vendors through development and arrangement. Thus, no more baseless evictions would henceforth take place without offered solutions.
Cahyadi expressed keenness to assist street vendors through developments and arrangements, as they were also Surabayans, who worked tirelessly for their families and always strove to earn more than the low income.
However, he reminded that the street vendors should continue to abide by the regulations once they were transferred to a more suitable and appropriate place to trade.
The mayor spoke of his side also having readied three strategies to optimize labor-intensive programs aimed at rejuvenating Surabaya's economy impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three strategies in question were MSME-based labor-intensive approach, expedition and optimization of regional budget expenditures, as well as collaboration with large corporations and investors to partner with MSMEs.
"Currently, the Surabaya city government has readied several programs for MSMEs and street vendors," he added.