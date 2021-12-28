English  
The President will continue his trip to Pidekso Dam Helipad in Wonogiri regency, Central Java province.
President Jokowi to Inaugurate 2 Dams

English investment president joko widodo central java
Andhika Prasetyo • 28 December 2021 11:57
Jakarta: On the second day of his working visit in Southeast Sulawesi province, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Tuesday is scheduled to inaugurate Ladongi Dam in East Kolaka regency.
 
The President took off from Haluoleo Air Force Base in South Konawe regency to Ladongi Dam Helipad onboard the Air Force’s Super Puma Helicopter at around 09.20 Central Indonesian Time (WITA).
 
After the inauguration ceremony of Ladongi Dam and holding a dialogue with a number of farmers’ representatives, the Head of State is slated to leave for Adi Soemarmo Air Force Base in Boyolali regency, Central Java province onboard Indonesian Presidential aircraft-1 from Haluoleo Air Force Base.

The President will continue his trip to Pidekso Dam Helipad in Wonogiri regency, Central Java province onboard the Air Force’s Super Puma Helicopter.
 
"The Head of State is scheduled to inaugurate Pidekso Dam and hold a dialogue with local farmers’ representatives," Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocols, Press and Media Bey Machmudin said, as quoted from Media Indonesia on Tuesday.
 
In the afternoon, President Jokowi will return to Adi Soemarmo Air Force Base to head back to Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta.
 
Also joining the President during the visit were Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
 
(WAH)
