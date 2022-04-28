English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The poverty rate increased in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. (Photo: medcom.id)
The poverty rate increased in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Eyes Reducing Poverty Rate to 7.5% Next Year

English poverty covid-19 indonesian government
Antara • 28 April 2022 19:54
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government targets to reduce the poverty rate to 7.5 percent, from 8.5 percent in 2023 by increasing productivity for an inclusive and sustainable economic transformation.
 
"The policy to accelerate the reduction of extreme poverty cannot be implemented in a business as usual manner," Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa stated at the 2022 Development Planning Conference in Jakarta onThursday.
 
He later explained that the poverty rate did decrease during the 2015-2019 period but increased in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The increase in the poverty rate had decreased in 2021 and the efforts must continue to be accelerated through policy directions that align with the sustainable development goals (SDGs) agenda, he noted.
 
Moreover, one of Indonesia's SDGs targets is to end extreme poverty by 2030, so President Joko Widodo has given directions to achieve it by the end of 2024.
 
Based on the National Socio-Economic Survey (Susenas) in 2020, from 51.9 percent of the extreme poor population, 73.5 percent worked in the informal sector and 26.5 percent in the formal sector.
 
The data shows the need for integration of the extreme poor into all social security programs while increasing their capacity or productivity.
 
Meanwhile, Monoarfa remarked that efforts to achieve extreme poverty alleviation will be conducted in four stages.
 
First, the mainstreaming of extreme poverty targets will become all parties' intervention, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the business world through the SDGs regional action plans.
 
Second, improving coordination to target the central and local social protection programs.
 
Third, assisting and facilitating access to capital and markets and increasing the productivity of the extreme poor.
 
The last one is the integration of social protection and empowerment programs to increase the self-reliance of the extreme poor.
 
Extreme poverty alleviation through cross-sectoral integration could be demonstrated in the advocacy of regional leaders in applying SDGs principles in the regional development plans.
 
SDGs principles can be implemented in the regional development plans through the integration of the national program for special economic zones (SEZ), national fish barns, and commodity-based agricultural centers.
 
Advocacy for regional leaders is also targeted to integrate SDGs implementation strategies through urban planning, marine, fisheries, and tourism management.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Launches First Pelita Air Flight

Minister Launches First Pelita Air Flight

English
tourism
Indonesia's BPOM Allows Sale Kinder Chocolate Products after Lab Tests

Indonesia's BPOM Allows Sale Kinder Chocolate Products after Lab Tests

English
food
Transportation Minister Reviews Preparations for Eid Exodus in Bogor

Transportation Minister Reviews Preparations for Eid Exodus in Bogor

English
transportation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Konsumsi BBM Melonjak 50% saat Mudik Lebaran 2022
Ekonomi

Konsumsi BBM Melonjak 50% saat Mudik Lebaran 2022

Parlemen Kanada Akui ‘Tindakan Genosida' Rusia di Ukraina
Internasional

Parlemen Kanada Akui ‘Tindakan Genosida' Rusia di Ukraina

Polisi Pastikan Satu Arah di Gerbang Tol Palimanan Berjalan Lancar
Nasional

Polisi Pastikan Satu Arah di Gerbang Tol Palimanan Berjalan Lancar

Catat! Tanggal Penting Seleksi Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia
Pendidikan

Catat! Tanggal Penting Seleksi Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia

Toyota Innova Hycross, Usung Hybrid?
Otomotif

Toyota Innova Hycross, Usung Hybrid?

Kondisi Maia Estianty Setelah Operasi Angkat Batu Empedu, Masih Susah Berjalan
Hiburan

Kondisi Maia Estianty Setelah Operasi Angkat Batu Empedu, Masih Susah Berjalan

Jadwal Sepak Bola Dini Hari Nanti: MU vs Chelsea dan Semifinal Liga Europa
Olahraga

Jadwal Sepak Bola Dini Hari Nanti: MU vs Chelsea dan Semifinal Liga Europa

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang
Teknologi

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!