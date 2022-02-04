English  
Government spokesperson for COVID-19 Reisa Broto Asmoro (Photo: medcom.id)
Govt Recommends Self-Isolation for COVID-19 Patients with Mild Symptoms

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 patients
Antara • 04 February 2022 16:59
Jakarta: People with no COVID-19 symptoms or only mild symptoms could conduct self-isolation at home for their health recovery, Government spokesperson for COVID-19 Reisa Broto Asmoro stated.
 
"People infected with the Omicron variant and having no symptoms can conduct self-isolation,” Asmoro noted in a statement on Friday.
 
Self-isolation at home has been recommended for patients diagnosed with mild COVID-19 symptoms or no symptoms and those that meet clinical and home requirements.

The spokesperson noted that patients with a maximum age of 45 years and no comorbidities can access telemedicine or other health services and should stay committed to continuing to conduct self-isolation before being allowed to leave.
 
The requirements for house isolation are to have a separate room or separate floor, the bathroom in the house being separate from that used by the other occupants, and having a pulse oximeter.
 
"This refers to the circular letter of the Minister of Health Number HK.02.01/MENKES/18/2022 regarding the prevention and control of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that was stipulated last January 17," she noted.
 
Asmoro highlighted several tips for care at home, including that patients must follow the instructions of health workers.
 
Likewise, instructions related to drugs must be followed strictly by those experiencing COVID-19 and being able to consult with health workers using telemedicine.
 
The spokesperson noted that a health worker should be contacted if the oxygen level is 90 percent or more but below 94 percent. If the oxygen level is below 90 percent, then a health care provider should be contacted and request be made for treatment at a hospital facility.
 
"Remember, patients should not self-medicate with other drugs without advice from health workers," Asmoro emphasized.
 
Asmoro stated that patients failing to meet the requirements for COVID-19 treatment at home must isolate in a centralized isolation facility.
 
"During isolation, the patient must be under the supervision of the community health center (Puskesmas) and task force," she remarked.
 
Asmoro estimated that Omicron cases would increase in the near future based on data and expert observations, as Omicron spreads more quickly and widely, albeit with lower severity.
 
"This daily increase in cases is also a sign that tracing and testing in Indonesia are going well," she affirmed.
 
The government has readied various reinforcements to deal with these conditions, including strengthening 3T (testing, tracing, and treatment), vaccination, providing telemedicine for self-isolating patients, as well as providing isolation beds that are ready to use totaling 70,641 units.
 
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had earlier urged ministers to evaluate the level of community activity restrictions (PPKM) across Indonesia in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the country.
 
"I have told the coordinating minister for maritime affairs, as the PPKM coordinator for Java-Bali regions, and the coordinating minister for economy, as the PPKM coordinator for regions outside Java-Bali, to immediately evaluate the PPKM level," he noted in Medan City, North Sumatra Province, on Thursday.
 
The statement was made following reports of Indonesia having recorded an additional 27,197 cases on Thursday, thereby bringing the total tally since the start of the pandemic to 4,414,483 cases.
 
According to the Instruction of Home Affairs Minister (Inmendagri) Number 6 of 2022 on Enforcement of PPKM in Java-Bali Regions and Inmendagri Number 7 of 2022 regarding Enforcement of PPKM in Regions Outside Java-Bali, the regions will be assessed for PPKM Level 1-3, Widodo stated.
 
"I urge all local government officials, along with the military and police, to ensure that the community has implemented the health protocols well and to expedite the vaccination program," the president emphasized.
 
(WAH)
