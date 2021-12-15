Jakarta: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was surprised to see Indonesia's inflation data maintained at a low level with an average of one percent. Meanwhile, United States has to face inflation that has penetrated 6.8 percent or the highest in the last 39 years.
"I convey that Indonesia's inflation is low, this November at 1.7 percent (yoy). Antony (Blinken) is shocked because US inflation is almost 7 percent," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in a webinar monitored via YouTube, Wednesday, December 15 2021.
In addition to the low inflation rate, the US Foreign Minister also appreciated Indonesia's economic growth which remained positive in line with the low rate of the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.
Luhut said the improvement in the economy was reflected in consumer confidence which continued to improve. The current Economic Condition Index (IKE) is 99.2, an increase from 91.8 in the previous month.
"I have told Antony that you have left behind Indonesia. We can still survive. This is Indonesia, different from 10-15 years ago," said Luhut.
Luhut also asked the public to be proud of Indonesia's efforts and achievements. Because, not many countries are able to control the pandemic while maintaining positive economic growth.
"So, I say that sometimes we are not proud of our country, even though we are better than other countries," he concluded.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's inflation rate in November was 1.75 percent (year on year). This figure increased compared to October which was 1.66 percent (year on year).
Meanwhile, the inflation rate in the United States has skyrocketed by almost 7 percent since 1982 or in 39 years in November. This condition put pressure on efforts to recover the economy and triggered the Federal Reserve (The Fed) to accelerate policy tightening which resulted in an increase in benchmark interest rates.