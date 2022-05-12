English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The KPU must be firm and work responsibly. (Photo: medcom.id)
The KPU must be firm and work responsibly. (Photo: medcom.id)

KPU Urged to Work Prudently to Prevent Lawsuits

English kpu indonesian government elections
Antara • 12 May 2022 16:41
Jakarta: General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioners and staff must work prudently to prevent lawsuits from political parties unsatisfied with the commission's works, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD stated.
 
"I told KPU commissioners to work prudently because no matter how fair their performance would be, there will always be lawsuits (filed against them). The KPU must be firm and work responsibly," Mahfud remarked after receiving the visit of the KPU chairperson and commissioners at the coordinating ministry's office here on Wednesday, as broadcast by the ministry's YouTube channel.
 
The coordinating minister also assured the KPU that the government would support the commission's electoral conduct works, including by providing budget and regulations.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We will facilitate the commission if they need administrative facilities, including the issuance of government regulations. As financial and other necessities would be provided by the government, we will ensure (that all aspects) would be smooth," he remarked.
 
Mahfud affirmed that the 2024 General Elections would proceed as planned, and the first phase of the election preparations will take place next June.
 
"The election preparation, according to the prevailing regulations, will commence soon, and we have started the countdown to the first preparation phase (scheduled) for June 14. There will be no reverse gear as June 14 will be only a month from today," the minister remarked.
 
Meanwhile, KPU Chairperson Hasyim Asy’ari said that the meeting with the coordinating minister is held to consult on the commission's performance and converse with Mahfud.
 
During the meeting, the KPU also informed Mahfud about the recent progress in election preparations and precautionary measures against likely issues.
 
He noted that as the coordinating minister has jurisdiction over ministries and government institutions relevant to the electoral conduct, discussing plans with the minister would be important.
 
"We visit several ministers under (Mahfud's) coordinating ministry that are relevant to the election conduct to rally support for KPU, particularly for the 2024 General Elections and Regional Elections, and ensuring the election could be conducted in a timely manner with democratic and integrity values preserved," Asy'ari remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Most Acute Hepatitis Patients in Jakarta Aged Under 16: Vice Governor

Most Acute Hepatitis Patients in Jakarta Aged Under 16: Vice Governor

English
jakarta
18.5 Million Indonesian MSMEs Have Entered Digital Ecosystem: Minister

18.5 Million Indonesian MSMEs Have Entered Digital Ecosystem: Minister

English
MSMEs
Govt Not Burdening Indonesian Athletes with Targets in Sea Games

Govt Not Burdening Indonesian Athletes with Targets in Sea Games

English
sports
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jangan Khawatir, Daging Hewan Terpapar PMK Aman Dikonsumsi!
Ekonomi

Jangan Khawatir, Daging Hewan Terpapar PMK Aman Dikonsumsi!

Hendak Kirim 8 Kontainer Minyak Goreng ke Timor Leste, 2 Orang Ditangkap
Nasional

Hendak Kirim 8 Kontainer Minyak Goreng ke Timor Leste, 2 Orang Ditangkap

<i>Update</i> Pemilihan Rektor UGM, Rapat Pleno Senat Hasilkan 3 Nama Calon
Pendidikan

Update Pemilihan Rektor UGM, Rapat Pleno Senat Hasilkan 3 Nama Calon

Indonesia Kecam Pembunuhan Jurnalis Palestina oleh Israel, Desak Penyelidikan Transparan
Internasional

Indonesia Kecam Pembunuhan Jurnalis Palestina oleh Israel, Desak Penyelidikan Transparan

Banyak Anak di sekitar pabrik BYD Mimisan, Keracunan Limbah?
Otomotif

Banyak Anak di sekitar pabrik BYD Mimisan, Keracunan Limbah?

Playoff NBA: Bucks Perkasa di Markas Celtics
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Bucks Perkasa di Markas Celtics

Trevor Strnad Meninggal, The Black Dahlia Murder Tulis Kontak Preventif Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

Trevor Strnad Meninggal, The Black Dahlia Murder Tulis Kontak Preventif Bunuh Diri

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC
Teknologi

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!