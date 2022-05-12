Over 165.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 129,279 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 165,969,135, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.Meanwhile, 54,813 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,450,667.To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.The Indonesian government recorded 335 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,049,876.From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 785 to 5,888,571.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 156,438.