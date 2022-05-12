English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 165.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 May 2022 18:08
Jakarta: Some 129,279 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 165,969,135, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 54,813 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,450,667.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 335 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,049,876.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 785 to 5,888,571.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 156,438.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 335 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 335 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Indonesia's Borobudur Temple to Host Vesak Day Commemoration

Indonesia's Borobudur Temple to Host Vesak Day Commemoration

English
central java
Most Acute Hepatitis Patients in Jakarta Aged Under 16: Vice Governor

Most Acute Hepatitis Patients in Jakarta Aged Under 16: Vice Governor

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi akan Hadiri Jamuan Presiden dan Kongres AS
Nasional

Jokowi akan Hadiri Jamuan Presiden dan Kongres AS

Gara-gara Ini, Rupiah Keok di Tangan Dolar AS
Ekonomi

Gara-gara Ini, Rupiah Keok di Tangan Dolar AS

Pecah Rekor! KKN di Desa Penari jadi Film Horor Indonesia Terlaris Sepanjang Masa
Hiburan

Pecah Rekor! KKN di Desa Penari jadi Film Horor Indonesia Terlaris Sepanjang Masa

Saksi Mata Sebut Shireen Abu Akleh Diincar Prajurit Israel
Internasional

Saksi Mata Sebut Shireen Abu Akleh Diincar Prajurit Israel

<i>Update</i> Pemilihan Rektor UGM, Rapat Pleno Senat Hasilkan 3 Nama Calon
Pendidikan

Update Pemilihan Rektor UGM, Rapat Pleno Senat Hasilkan 3 Nama Calon

Banyak Anak di sekitar pabrik BYD Mimisan, Keracunan Limbah?
Otomotif

Banyak Anak di sekitar pabrik BYD Mimisan, Keracunan Limbah?

Playoff NBA: Bucks Perkasa di Markas Celtics
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Bucks Perkasa di Markas Celtics

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC
Teknologi

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!