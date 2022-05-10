Jokowi Visits Washington DC to Attend ASEAN-US Special Summit

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana departed for Washington DC, the United States (US) today.
The Indonesian Head of State will participate in a series of events in the US.
"This morning, the delegation and I will visit Washington DC from May 11 to 13, 2022," said Jokowi at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
In Washington DC, Jokowi will join the ASEAN-US Special Summit where ASEAN leaders and US President Joe Biden will discuss a number of important issues related to the ASEAN-US relations.
The president will also meet with members of US Congress, US business leaders, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.
According to Jokowi, Indonesia is the coordinator of the ASEAN-US partnership for the period 2021-2024.
He hopes that the ASEAN Special Summit will result in cooperation that can contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region.
"We have a responsibility to make the Indo-Pacific a peaceful, stable and prosperous region," he said.