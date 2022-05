Jokowi Visits Washington DC to Attend ASEAN-US Special Summit

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana departed for Washington DC, the United States (US) today.The Indonesian Head of State will participate in a series of events in the US."This morning, the delegation and I will visit Washington DC from May 11 to 13, 2022," said Jokowi at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.In Washington DC, Jokowi will join the ASEAN-US Special Summit where ASEAN leaders and US President Joe Biden will discuss a number of important issues related to the ASEAN-US relations.The president will also meet with members of US Congress, US business leaders, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.According to Jokowi, Indonesia is the coordinator of the ASEAN-US partnership for the period 2021-2024.He hopes that the ASEAN Special Summit will result in cooperation that can contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region."We have a responsibility to make the Indo-Pacific a peaceful, stable and prosperous region," he said.