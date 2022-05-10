English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Visits Washington DC to Attend ASEAN-US Special Summit

English asean united states president joko widodo
Andhika Prasetyo • 10 May 2022 11:58
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana departed for Washington DC, the United States (US) today.
 
The Indonesian Head of State will participate in a series of events in the US. 
 
"This morning, the delegation and I will visit Washington DC from May 11 to 13, 2022," said Jokowi at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
 
In Washington DC, Jokowi will join the ASEAN-US Special Summit where ASEAN leaders and US President Joe Biden will discuss a number of important issues related to the ASEAN-US relations.
 
The president will also meet with members of US Congress, US business leaders, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.
 
According to Jokowi, Indonesia is the coordinator of the ASEAN-US partnership for the period 2021-2024. 

He hopes that the ASEAN Special Summit will result in cooperation that can contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region.
 
"We have a responsibility to make the Indo-Pacific a peaceful, stable and prosperous region," he said.
 
(WAH)
