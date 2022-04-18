English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Jokowi Presses for Continued Breakthroughs from PPATK

English president joko widodo finance money laundering
Antara • 18 April 2022 18:09
JAkarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) to continue to make various breakthroughs to respond to the challenges of economic crimes that are becoming increasingly massive, complicated, and complex.
 
Jokowi conveyed the statement at the 20th anniversary of the Anti-Money Laundering and Prevention of Terrorism Financing (APU PPT) movement at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday.
 
"We need to continuously make breakthroughs, immediately conduct digital transformation that adopts regulatory technology, and find legal breakthroughs on various fundamental problems," the president stated.

The challenges that will be faced in future will be more severe and the likelihood of cybercrimes will also increase, according to the president.
 
The head of state emphasized the need for joint efforts to maintain the integrity and stability of the economic system and national financial system.
 
"We need support from all parties, government agencies, the financial industry, and the entire community," he explained.
 
Furthermore, the president urged the PPATK to continue to enhance digital services, develop new service platforms, and improve digital service breakthroughs.
 
Jokowi also highlighted the need for the PPATK to develop a complete, integrated, and real-time digital service center that is able to serve stakeholders quickly, easily, precisely, and accurately.
 
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and PPATK should collaborate with global institutions to recover assets obtained by corrupt means abroad.
 
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, earlier made the statement at the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group kick-off event that was accessed online from Jakarta on Friday
 
"Cross-country and institutional cooperation is expected to address challenges to realize optimum recovery of assets obtained by criminal means, such as corruption. In this case, the role of the KPK and PPATK in enhancing global collaboration is essential," Mahfud stated.
 
Such a collaboration is important for bolstering corruption eradication efforts, as asset recovery is one of the main indicators for assessing the success of such efforts, he emphasized.
 
Meanwhile, cases of officials transferring assets -- obtained through corrupt means in Indonesia -- abroad are recurring, the coordinating minister noted.
 
"The PPATK reports have revealed that the transfer of assets obtained from corrupt acts abroad is recurring. The asset is then withdrawn only when corruptors need it for personal purposes," he revealed.
 
(WAH)
