The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)
The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)

MPR Deputy Speaker, Home Minister Discuss Aceh Peace Resolution Implementation

English MPR aceh aceh province
Antara • 14 April 2022 14:00
Jakarta: People's Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) Deputy Speaker Ahmad Muzani met with Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian to discuss the progress of the Aceh peace resolution’s implementation.
 
"I have discussed with the Home Affairs Minister about some issues in Aceh after my last visit to the province earlier. I have been asked by Aceh community leaders to communicate some issues to the central government," Muzani informed after receiving Karnavian at the Parliament Complex here on Wednesday.
 
The government officials discussed the progress of allocation of lands for at least three thousand former Free Aceh Movement (GAM) combatants who, according to the peace agreement that concluded the Aceh conflict, will each get two hectares of land, he said.

Issues regarding the Aceh autonomous province’s administration and a proposal to allow the Aceh regional flag to be flown below the national flag were also discussed during the meeting, the deputy speaker added.
 
"Those issues have been enumerated in the Helsinki Peace Agreement signed in 2005 that concluded the Aceh conflict," Muzani said.
 
The deputy speaker affirmed that he has communicated some issues highlighted by Aceh leaders to the relevant authorities.
 
The Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency has been notified about the progress of land distribution to former GAM combatants, he said while pointing out that the ministry has indicated that the process is currently ongoing.
 
"I have also communicated with the Minister of Home Affairs to discuss some issues about the Aceh flag, regional governance, and how to develop Aceh further to bolster economic development in the region," Muzani said.
 
Meanwhile, Karnavian said that the discussion with Muzani touched upon various issues regarding post-conflict development in Aceh and measures necessary to expedite development in the autonomous province.
 
The minister also pointed out that Law No. 18 of 2001 on Special Autonomy for Aceh Province enumerates special rights for the provincial authority, including in relation to budget affairs.
 
(WAH)
