PAN Ready to Join Jokowi's Cabinet

English PAN indonesian politics president joko widodo
Anggi Tondi Martaon • 22 November 2021 16:26
Jakarta: National Mandate Party (PAN) lawmaker Saleh Daulay has said that his party is ready to join the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.
 
"We cannot say a specific position. It is the president's prerogative. We need to respect that," the PAN Faction Head said at Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Monday, November 22, 2021.
 
According to the PAN politician, the political party will search for a candidate if President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hints a cabinet reshuffle.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) earlier denied rumors that he is considering a cabinet reshuffle in the near future.
 
"We are not there yet," President Jokowi said in Jakarta on November 11.
 
The rumors are spreading after the National Mandate Party (PAN) signaled its willingness to join the government coalition.
 
In August, PAN was invited to join a meeting between members of the government coalition and President Jokowi.
 
 
(WAH)
