VP Tells Family Planning Board to Double Down on Stunting Handling

Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has ordered the National Family Planning and Coordinating Board (BKKBN) to coordinate more intensively with related ministries / agencies, as well as local governments in areas that have seen high stunting cases.
According to a press release issued by the Vice Presidential Secretariat, the order is intended to intensify measures to handle and achieve the prevalence rate target of just 14 percent in 2024,
"Good coordination is the key and the main requirement of the success [in handling stunting] as hoped by the Vice President," Spokesperson for the Vice President Masduki Baidlowi said after accompanying Vice President Ma’ruf Amin in a meeting with the BKKBN at the Vice Presidential Palace, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Masduki said the Vice President has also ordered the BKKBN to map out areas with high stunting cases so that special handling can be done.
He added that the Vice President has also ordered the handling of stunting be carried out as early as possible even from pre-wedding phase.
In addition, Vice President Ma’ruf, Masduki states, also expressed hope that nutritional fulfillment for the children can use a local wisdom approach, such as the use of biscuits from Moringa leaves as a supplement for children in East Nusa Tenggara province.