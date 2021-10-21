English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Vaccination Instrumental in Entering COVID-19 Endemic Stage: Ministry

English health covid-19 vaccination
Antara • 21 October 2021 15:56
Jakarta: Healthy lifestyle, vaccination, and adherence to health protocols are paramount to entering the endemic stage of COVID-19, an official of the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs stated.
 
"The government is currently conceiving a plan for the transition to the endemic stage of coronavirus to reduce the potential spread of the infection while restoring normalcy in daily activities," the ministry's Health Quality Enhancement and Development Department Deputy Head Agus Suprapto noted.
 
Society should take part in the transition plan by promoting vaccination, continuing adherence to health protocols, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to improve personal health, he said in his written statement received in Jakarta on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We should have firm measures in place to enter the endemic stage by ensuring 70-percent national vaccination coverage, adhering to health protocols, and improving the implementation of 3T (testing, tracing, and treatment) that is executed by competent and trustworthy officers," Suprapto expounded.
 
The government continues to offer financial assistance to residents from the mid-to-low income group to alleviate their economic hardships, he noted.
 
"The financial assistance is important, as they should have economic resilience while partaking in the economic recovery. Chaos may ensue if their grievances and economic hardships are not properly addressed," the deputy head emphasized.
 
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Task Force Healthcare Handling Department Head Alexander Ginting expressed confidence of a recovery in public activities occurring in line with an improvement in the status of the public activity restriction enforcement (PPKM).
 
"I believe an improvement in the PPKM status to level 1 or 2 would lead to a recovery in economic, education, social and cultural activities, yet it does not mean health protocols must be relaxed," Ginting stated.
 
Ginting also urged residents to play an active role in preventing COVID-19 infections while conducting public activities.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
APEC Finance Ministers Discuss Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery

APEC Finance Ministers Discuss Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery

English
finance
Libya Urged to Address Dire Situation of Asylum Seekers, Refugees

Libya Urged to Address Dire Situation of Asylum Seekers, Refugees

English
united nations
Indonesia Records 760 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 760 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Nyapres, Ini yang Dijanjikan Airlangga Hartarto
Nasional

Nyapres, Ini yang Dijanjikan Airlangga Hartarto

Fantastis, Chelsea Bantai Norwich Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas
Olahraga

Fantastis, Chelsea Bantai Norwich Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas

Slank Tanya Kondisi Pandemi Saat Ini
Hiburan

Slank Tanya Kondisi Pandemi Saat Ini

Dukung Transformasi, Indonesia Butuh 9 Juta Talenta Digital
Ekonomi

Dukung Transformasi, Indonesia Butuh 9 Juta Talenta Digital

Arab Saudi Umumkan Rencana Nol Emisi Karbon 2060, Cek Detailnya
Internasional

Arab Saudi Umumkan Rencana Nol Emisi Karbon 2060, Cek Detailnya

KIP Kuliah Merdeka, Kian Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa PTN dan PTS
Pendidikan

KIP Kuliah Merdeka, Kian Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa PTN dan PTS

Akses Pengguna YouTube Music Gratis Bakal Lebih Terbatas
Teknologi

Akses Pengguna YouTube Music Gratis Bakal Lebih Terbatas

Tips Sunmori Menggunakan Motor Matik, Jangan Lupa Safety Riding
Otomotif

Tips Sunmori Menggunakan Motor Matik, Jangan Lupa Safety Riding

<i>Apik, Rek!</i> Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya
Properti

Apik, Rek! Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!