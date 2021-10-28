English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Time for Youth to Become Leaders: President Jokowi

English technology culture president joko widodo
Antara • 28 October 2021 20:35
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on the youth to harness the current momentum of disruption to become leaders and win competitions.
 
“It is time for the youths to become leaders to win competitions in the world full of disruption. The leaders who control the technology and not controlled by the technology,” the president stated during the 93rd anniversary of Youth Pledge Day held virtually from the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel here on Thursday.
 
Young leaders should be brave to  initiate actions but stay humanist, the head of state noted, adding that they should continue to learn from anybody about anything.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Most importantly, he highlighted that young leaders should be ready to contribute to Indonesia’s advancement.
 
The fast-growing start-up companies, which have become global players and won against old companies, mirror the Indonesian youth’s strength, he remarked.
 
Moreover, the works and achievements of Indonesian youth in the art and culture sectors have gained traction in global communities, President Jokowi stated.
 
“The works of young Indonesian musicians and artists, with global reputation, are increasing. The great achievements of our young athletes have also made the nation proud,” Widodo affirmed.
 
However, the president acknowledged that not all Indonesian youth had the same opportunities to pursue higher education as well as to understand the disruption era and the newest scientific and technological developments.
 
Hence, he urged the Indonesian youth to share information, knowledge, and skills, so that all Indonesian children can contribute more to humanity and the nation’s advancement.
 
“That is the essence of leadership, which is assisting those not capable to become capable, and those who are capable to become even more capable,” he remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Reiterate Commitment to Lowering Emissions at COP26: Environment Minister

Indonesia to Reiterate Commitment to Lowering Emissions at COP26: Environment Minister

English
indonesian government
Prudent Strategies Crucial to Face COVID-19 Endemic: Finance Ministry

Prudent Strategies Crucial to Face COVID-19 Endemic: Finance Ministry

English
finance
Minister Encourages MSMEs to Embrace Digital Transformation

Minister Encourages MSMEs to Embrace Digital Transformation

English
MSMEs
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Serukan Kerja Sama Kawasan ASEAN untuk Tangani Pandemi
Ekonomi

Jokowi Serukan Kerja Sama Kawasan ASEAN untuk Tangani Pandemi

Komandan BAIS TNI Kabupaten Pidie, Aceh Tewas Ditembak Orang Tak Dikenal
Nasional

Komandan BAIS TNI Kabupaten Pidie, Aceh Tewas Ditembak Orang Tak Dikenal

Pacific Exposition 2021 Jadi Batu Loncatan Pemulihan Ekonomi Pascapandemi
Internasional

Pacific Exposition 2021 Jadi Batu Loncatan Pemulihan Ekonomi Pascapandemi

Aura Kasih Ungkap Penyebab Pernah Dikaitkan dengan Video Ariel
Hiburan

Aura Kasih Ungkap Penyebab Pernah Dikaitkan dengan Video Ariel

IOC Segera Putuskan Nasib Angkat Besi dan Tinju untuk Olimpiade
Olahraga

IOC Segera Putuskan Nasib Angkat Besi dan Tinju untuk Olimpiade

Mobil Konvensional Dilarang Jualan 2050, Hyundai: Kami Game Changer
Otomotif

Mobil Konvensional Dilarang Jualan 2050, Hyundai: Kami Game Changer

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi
Teknologi

Esports Bawa Dampak Positif untuk Tenaga Kerja dan Ekonomi

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda
Pendidikan

Nadiem Yakin Indonesia Jadi Negara Besar di Tangan Pemuda

Indonesia Diminta Waspada terhadap Dampak Kasus Evergrande
Properti

Indonesia Diminta Waspada terhadap Dampak Kasus Evergrande

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!