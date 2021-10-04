English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Minister Reviews Covid-19 Vaccinations in Ambon City

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 cases vaccination
Antara • 04 October 2021 18:58
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto reviewed a vaccination center at the Merdeka Square Tribune, Ambon city, Maluku Province on Monday.
 
“It is hoped that the center will facilitate the community to get COVID-19 vaccinations, thus vaccination coverage can increase significantly. Moreover, do not forget to always carry out the health protocols of washing hands, wearing masks, and maintaining distance," Hartarto, who is also the head of the COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee (KCP-PEN), said in an official statement received here on Monday.
 
The vaccination program is being conducted in Ambon city from September 22 to October 14, 2021 and is targeting 20 thousand people, he noted. Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Moderna covid-19 vaccines are being offered under the program, he said.

Vaccinators at the center have been deployed by health community centers under the Ambon City Health Office and are being assisted by the military medical team, he added.
 
As of October 3, 2021, the Ambon vaccination center has administered COVID-19 shots to 1,097 people, Hartarto informed.
 
Meanwhile, the number of first vaccine doses administered in the city has reached 197,895 or 72.22 percent of the total target, while the second dose coverage has reached 107,902, or 39.4 percent of the total target of 274,194, he said.
 
The stocks of vaccines in Maluku province are quite sufficient, he informed adding, there are enough vaccines in Ambon city for the next 19 days, he added.
 
There are only two districts -- Aru Islands and Tanimbar Islands – that are expected to run out of vaccines in less than 14 days, he revealed.
 
Furthermore, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Maluku province decreased by 94.67 percent in the period from August 9 to October 3, 2021, Hartarto said.
 
In addition, the province’s average daily cases declined to four cases per day in the last week of September 2021, while the highest addition occurred on September 23 of 37 cases, he added.
 
Therefore, Maluku province and Ambon city have been upgraded to Level 2 community activity restrictions (PPKM), he continued.
 
"We congratulate and thank the Governor and his administration for the success. As previously reported, I believe that the handling of COVID-19 in Maluku and Ambon has been excellent. However, we must remain vigilant," the minister said.
 
He also lauded medical workers for doing their best to deal with the pandemic and carrying out the vaccination program for the public.
 
"I hope the booster vaccination for health workers can be expedited, thus no health workers are infected," he remarked.
 
The minister also symbolically disbursed assistance of basic necessities and educational funding for the medical workers’ children.
 


 
(WAH)
