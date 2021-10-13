English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Signs Presidential Decree on Saiful Mahdi's Amnesty

English indonesian government president joko widodo indonesian parliament
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 October 2021 13:46
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has signed Presidential Decree (Keppres) on granting amnesty to Saiful Mahdi. 
 
For the record, Saiful Mahdi, a lecturer at Syiah Kuala University (Unsyiah) in Aceh, has been convicted of defamation under the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law. 
 
"Today the President signed Presidential Decree on amnesty for Saiful Mahdi,” Minister of State Secretary Pratikno said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Pratikno said that the President signed the Presidential Decree after the Indonesian parliament approved the amnesty for the lecturer. 
 
The Minister said that the Indonesian government on September 29 sent a letter to the House of Representatives (DPR) on the request for consideration of granting the amnesty. 
 
Pratikno further said that today he will send the Presidential Decree to the Supreme Court, the Attorney General Office, and to Saiful Mahdi. 
 
Previously, Saiful was named a suspect in a defamation case in September 2019 after he criticized the result of a civil servant test for engineering school lecturers in the university’s WhatsApp chat group comprising around 100 lecturers.
 
 
 
(WAH)
