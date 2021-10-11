English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Govt to Ensure Equal Treatment , Rights for Disabled People

English health indonesian government education
Antara • 11 October 2021 20:59
Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Muhammad Tito Karnavian accentuated the state's commitment to ensuring equal treatment and rights for people with disabilities.
 
The minister expects all governmental apparatuses to offer easy access, mobility, and equal treatment to them, akin to that offered to able-bodied people, according to the written statement received here on Monday.
 
"We guarantee equal treatment and rights, regardless of the background, including conditions," the minister noted.

The state must provide access through development policies that are disabled-friendly, so people with disabilities are able to perform their activities, he affirmed.
 
He also stressed on the crucial role of the Home Affairs Ministry by providing guidance and supervision for regional governments in order to create development policy products that guarantee the rights of persons with disabilities.
 
"We hope that all regions at the provincial, district, and city levels, down to the villages, have awareness. Awareness is important, so they can ensure the same rights to our disabled brothers and sisters," he remarked.
 
After the state guarantees equal treatment and rights for persons with disabilities through the support of its policy products, they are expected to become productive people and contribute to development according to their respective potentials, he stated.
 
Karnavian opined that limitations were not an obstacle for citizens to excel and contribute to development.
 
"I, as the home affairs minister, will certainly work as much as possible, encouraging local governments to be aware (of the issue), care (for the people with disabilities), and recognize that they (have) potential," he remarked.
 
He believes that Indonesian government policies are expected to offer ease to people with disabilities to live in their own country.
 
Karnavian also expects that this momentum would strengthen the commitment of state officials to be able to fulfill the rights of persons with disabilities in various sectors, as to make a truly inclusive country that treats everyone equally, including people with disabilities.
 
Thus, the state also needs to ensure that people with disabilities can access health services, education, ease of mobility, and social protection, as well as fulfill other rights, so that they can live independently, become superior human resources, and can also contribute to national development.
 
(WAH)
