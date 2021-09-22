Indonesia Has Received over 267 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses: Minister

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has secured hundreds of millions of covid-19 vaccines since December 2020.The Southeast Asian nation received 5 million Sinovac vaccine doses dan 200 thousand Sinopharm vaccine doses on Tuesday."The total number of covid-19 vaccine doses in Indonesia in bulk or finished form is 267,550,400," said Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G Plate in a written statement on Wednesday.Johnny said that the central government will keep welcoming covid-19 vaccines and the vaccines will be distributed across indonesia.According to Johnny, the government optimized diplomacy between countries. Moreover, Indonesia also conducted multilateral cooperation."The arrival of vaccine is one of the forms of success in diplomacy by Indonesiangovernment that will keep being increased and optimized," he revealed. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)