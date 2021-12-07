English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Angkasa Pura I will carry out tightening and supervision at the airports.
Angkasa Pura I will carry out tightening and supervision at the airports.

Indonesia Tightens Health Protocols at Airports amid Omicron Threat

English bali health protocols Omicron
Antara • 07 December 2021 14:51
Jakarta: State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I has tightened health protocols for international flight passengers arriving through Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport and Manado's Sam Ratulangi Airport to prevent Omicron spread.
 
"Angkasa Pura I will carry out tightening and supervision at the airports. Coordination will also be carried out with the Immigration office, the regional-level COVID-19 Task Force, and the Port Health Office (KKP) as the vanguards of checking international arrivals at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali and Sam Ratulangi Airport in Manado," Angkasa Pura I President Director Faik Fahmi said in a statement released here on Monday.
 
According to Fahmi, the tightening of rules for international travelers is in keeping with regulations issued by the government: the Addendum Circular of the COVID-19 Task Force No. 23 of 2021 and Circular of the Ministry of Transportation 102 of 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As per the regulations, the Indonesian Government has decided to prohibit the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled to countries where the Omicron variant has been detected in the 14 days leading to their travel to Indonesia.
 
The countries include South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong (China), and countries that are geographically close to the Omicron transmission countries, namely Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, and Lesotho.
 
Meanwhile, Indonesians arriving from those countries will be put under a 14-day quarantine and asked to undergo a PCR test upon arrival and on the 13th day of quarantine.
 
International travelers, both Indonesian citizens and foreigners, are now obliged to conduct ten days quarantine. They also need to undergo PCR testing upon their arrival in Indonesia and on their 9th day of quarantine.
 
"Angkasa Pura I is committed to continuing to implement the health protocols in accordance with the applicable regulations strictly. We hope that our efforts in tightening (the rules) can support the government's efforts to overcome, prevent, and detect the spread of the Omicron variant," Fahmi remarked. 
 


 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Energy Ministry, PLN Work on Restoring Power Supply following Mount Semeru Eruption

Energy Ministry, PLN Work on Restoring Power Supply following Mount Semeru Eruption

English
gunung semeru
Govt to Relocate 2,000 Houses near Mount Semeru: Jokowi

Govt to Relocate 2,000 Houses near Mount Semeru: Jokowi

English
presiden joko widodo
President Jokowi Offers Condolences to Mount Semeru Eruption Victims

President Jokowi Offers Condolences to Mount Semeru Eruption Victims

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Ukraina Yakin Pasukannya Mampu Menghalau Serangan Rusia
Internasional

Presiden Ukraina Yakin Pasukannya Mampu Menghalau Serangan Rusia

Bandara Kualanamu Bisa Saingi Bandara Changi
Ekonomi

Bandara Kualanamu Bisa Saingi Bandara Changi

Presiden: Infrastruktur Rusak Akibat Erupsi Semeru Segera Dibangun Kembali
Nasional

Presiden: Infrastruktur Rusak Akibat Erupsi Semeru Segera Dibangun Kembali

Daftar Pemenang Indonesian Music Awards 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Pemenang Indonesian Music Awards 2021

Jadwal Pertandingan Liga Champions Malam Ini: Laga Hidup-Mati Grup B
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Liga Champions Malam Ini: Laga Hidup-Mati Grup B

Mobil Listrik Diproduksi Lokal, Jadi Lebih Murah?
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Diproduksi Lokal, Jadi Lebih Murah?

Seleksi Kompetensi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini
Pendidikan

Seleksi Kompetensi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai Hari Ini

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus
Teknologi

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!