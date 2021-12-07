Indonesia Tightens Health Protocols at Airports amid Omicron Threat

Jakarta: State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I has tightened health protocols for international flight passengers arriving through Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport and Manado's Sam Ratulangi Airport to prevent Omicron spread.
"Angkasa Pura I will carry out tightening and supervision at the airports. Coordination will also be carried out with the Immigration office, the regional-level COVID-19 Task Force, and the Port Health Office (KKP) as the vanguards of checking international arrivals at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali and Sam Ratulangi Airport in Manado," Angkasa Pura I President Director Faik Fahmi said in a statement released here on Monday.
According to Fahmi, the tightening of rules for international travelers is in keeping with regulations issued by the government: the Addendum Circular of the COVID-19 Task Force No. 23 of 2021 and Circular of the Ministry of Transportation 102 of 2021.
As per the regulations, the Indonesian Government has decided to prohibit the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled to countries where the Omicron variant has been detected in the 14 days leading to their travel to Indonesia.
The countries include South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong (China), and countries that are geographically close to the Omicron transmission countries, namely Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, and Lesotho.
Meanwhile, Indonesians arriving from those countries will be put under a 14-day quarantine and asked to undergo a PCR test upon arrival and on the 13th day of quarantine.
International travelers, both Indonesian citizens and foreigners, are now obliged to conduct ten days quarantine. They also need to undergo PCR testing upon their arrival in Indonesia and on their 9th day of quarantine.
"Angkasa Pura I is committed to continuing to implement the health protocols in accordance with the applicable regulations strictly. We hope that our efforts in tightening (the rules) can support the government's efforts to overcome, prevent, and detect the spread of the Omicron variant," Fahmi remarked.