English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta is the most affected region (Photo: medcom.id)
Jakarta is the most affected region (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesians Urged to Wear Masks Again amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

English vice president maruf amin covid-19 covid-19 cases health health protocols
Antara • 01 July 2022 19:15
Mataram: People are expected to wear masks in open spaces following an increase in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin stated.
 
"We will continue to tighten health protocols, especially wearing masks, amid the increase (in the number) of cases. We will tighten the regulation again," Amin noted in Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), Friday.
 
Based on data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, positive cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia increased by 2,248 on June 30, thereby bringing the total count to 6,088,460, so far, with the most number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia being reported from Jakarta, reaching 1,255 people, followed by 449 in West Java, 238 in Banten, 113 in East Java, 73 in Bali, and 32 in Central Java.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On May 17, 2022, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had announced that people were allowed to take off their masks in open spaces since COVID-19 transmission in Indonesia was considered to be under control.
 
"We already have the measurements for categorizing each region based on the COVID-19 condition. We were already at level 1, but we must increase it if there was an increase in cases. We would adjust the restriction as well," Amin stated.
 
However, the vice president was optimistic to not increase the level of restriction in the community.
 
"We do not want to reduce the people's mobility since it will greatly affect our economic development that has recovered," he emphasized.
 
Amin also called on local governments to control the number of positive cases in each region through measures including by accelerating vaccination.
 
"Regional approach is needed to control the (increase in) COVID-19 cases. We could expedite vaccination to build better immunity in our people," he remarked.
 
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin had earlier estimated that cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta Province would peak in the near future.
 
"Jakarta is the most affected by Omicron. In my opinion, Jakarta will soon reach its peak," Sadikin noted in a press statement at his office in Jakarta, Wednesday, June 29.
 
Reflecting on the Delta wave that occurred in Indonesia in July 2021, Sadikin noted that the peak of COVID-19 cases would occur when the virus variant dominated more than 80 percent of the total population. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Economy to Grow 5.2% in First Semester: Finance Minister

Indonesian Economy to Grow 5.2% in First Semester: Finance Minister

English
finance
Chili Pepper Prices Heated Up June inflation: BPS Head

Chili Pepper Prices Heated Up June inflation: BPS Head

English
inflation
International Tourist Arrivals Up by More Than 1000 Percent in May: BPS

International Tourist Arrivals Up by More Than 1000 Percent in May: BPS

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PSSI Umumkan 28 Nama Pemain Timnas U-19 Piala AFF 2022
Olahraga

PSSI Umumkan 28 Nama Pemain Timnas U-19 Piala AFF 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Indonesia Tertinggi di Dunia, Meningkat 620%
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Indonesia Tertinggi di Dunia, Meningkat 620%

Indah Permatasari Tak Paham Ibunya Masih Membenci Arie Kriting
Hiburan

Indah Permatasari Tak Paham Ibunya Masih Membenci Arie Kriting

Cerita Sri Mulyani Ikut Terima 'Surat Cinta' dari DJP untuk Ikut PPS
Ekonomi

Cerita Sri Mulyani Ikut Terima 'Surat Cinta' dari DJP untuk Ikut PPS

Pemimpin Taliban Hadir dalam Pertemuan 'Persatuan Nasional' di Kabul
Internasional

Pemimpin Taliban Hadir dalam Pertemuan 'Persatuan Nasional' di Kabul

Uji Coba Fitur TSS Di Jalan Raya, Mana yang Paling Membantu?
Otomotif

Uji Coba Fitur TSS Di Jalan Raya, Mana yang Paling Membantu?

Nadiem: Tjahjo Kumolo Sosok Pemimpin yang Peduli Guru ASN PPPK
Pendidikan

Nadiem: Tjahjo Kumolo Sosok Pemimpin yang Peduli Guru ASN PPPK

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor
Teknologi

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!