Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 156,591. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 340 COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 covid-19 cases indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 May 2022 16:13
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 340 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,054,973.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 247 to 5,895,423.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 5 to 156,591.
 
Meanwhile, some 12 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by one this morning.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
(WAH)
