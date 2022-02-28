English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Bed Occupancy Rate of Jakarta's COVID-19 Hospital Reaches 40%: Vice Governor

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Antara • 28 February 2022 23:05
Jakarta: The bed occupancy rate of COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta had reached 40 percent as of Monday, according to Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria.
 
According to Patria, out of a total of 6,837 beds in COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta, 2,705 beds have been occupied.
 
"The bed occupancy rate (BOR) has reached 40 percent; 2,705 out of the 6,837 beds have been occupied," he noted here on Monday.

Meanwhile, the bed occupancy rate in intensive care units (ICU) in all COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta had reached 45 percent or 428 beds occupied from a total of 943 beds readied.
 
"There is an increase. The community is appealed to increase alertness," he remarked.
 
Meanwhile, confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Jakarta as of February 27, 2022, had reached 4,799 cases.
 
"As of February 27, the number of Omicron cases has reached 4,799 and chiefly constitutes cases caused by local transmission, reaching 3,049, or 63.2 percent, while imported cases total 1,774, or 36.8 percent," he expounded.
 
The deputy governor urged people to increase vigil while conducting their activities outside and comply with the health protocols.
 
He urged officials of the Jakarta provincial government to increase supervision and take action against all forms of health protocol violations.
 
Patria also highlighted the community's role in supervising and enforcing health protocols. To this end, he invited the public to immediately report all forms of violations occurring in various places, such as offices, markets, malls, and cafes.
 
"Everyone who violates the health protocols must be reported, so that we can impose sanctions according to the rules," he stressed.
 
The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Indonesia in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of February 27, 2022, Indonesia had recorded a total of 5,539,394 COVID-19 cases, 4,817,423 recoveries, and 148,073 deaths.
 
The Ministry of Health detected the first Omicron case in Indonesia on December 15, 2021. With the spread of the new variant, Indonesia has recorded a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
 
(WAH)
