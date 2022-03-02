English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nearly 191 Million Indonesians at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 March 2022 17:41
Jakarta: Some 1,191 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 144,506,997, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 680 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 190,977,514.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 40,920 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,630,096.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 42,935 to 4,944,237.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 376 to 149,036.
 
(WAH)
