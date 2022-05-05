English  
Kemenag hopes that the hajj quota for Indonesian pilgrims will return to normal. Photo: AFP
Indonesian Hajj Quota Expected to Return to Normal Next Year

English Hajj Pilgrim covid-19 pandemic hajj and umrah
M Iqbal Al Machmudi • 05 May 2022 14:04
Jakarta: The Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) hopes that the hajj quota for Indonesian pilgrims will return to normal. Indonesian Hajj pilgrims are still limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic not yet over.
 
In 2019 or before the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesia's hajj quota was 231,000 for regular and special. That number has decreased to 100,051 pilgrims departing for the Holy Land this year.
 
"Hopefully conditions will return to normal soon so that next year the hajj quota will also return to normal, both regular and special hajj," said Director General of Hajj and Umrah at the Ministry of Religion Hilman Latief in a written statement, Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Hilman conveyed that during this year's pilgrimage, the regular and special hajj quotas were set by the Saudi Arabian government through the e-Haj system. the determination of quotas on the implementation of the pilgrimage is mandatory from the Ministry of Hajj of Saudi Arabia. Thus, there is no room for negotiation in determining the quota because there is no discussion of an understanding or MoU between the relevant ministers from the two countries as in previous years.
 
"Systemically, through e-Haj, the Government of Saudi Arabia distributes 92,825 for regular pilgrims and 7,226 for special pilgrims," ??said Hilman.
 
In an atmosphere of a pandemic, the determination of the hajj quota by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was only published in mid-April 2022. In time, said Hilman, information on the certainty of this year's hajj quota is very tight, because usually the MoU discussion is carried out since December 2021.
 
"But we are still grateful, this year there are Indonesian pilgrims who can go to the Holy Land for the pilgrimage," said Hilman.
 
