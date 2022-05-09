English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi to Depart for United States Tomorrow

English asean united states president joko widodo
Andhika Prasetyo • 09 May 2022 17:23
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is set to depart for Washington DC, the United States (US), on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. 
 
The Indonesian Head of State is scheduled to attend the Special ASEAN-US Summit on May 12-13, 2022.
 
"Yes, that's right. He will leave tomorrow," Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono told reporters on Monday, May 9, 2022.
 
In addition to attending the ASEAN-US Special Summit, Jokowi is also scheduled to meet famous entrepreneur Elon Musk. 
 
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan earlier said his office had coordinated with the Tesla team to arrange a meeting time.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Luhut also added that he had invited Musk's representatives to visit a number of locations in Indonesia, including Morowali.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 254 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 254 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Second Batch of Indonesian Aid Arrives in Sri Lanka

Second Batch of Indonesian Aid Arrives in Sri Lanka

English
sri lanka
COVID-19 Pandemic Has a Severe Impact on the Well-Being of Palestinians: World Bank

COVID-19 Pandemic Has a Severe Impact on the Well-Being of Palestinians: World Bank

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
254 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

254 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Asnawi Mangkualam: Jangan Remehkan Timor Leste!
Olahraga

Asnawi Mangkualam: Jangan Remehkan Timor Leste!

Pidato di Hari Kemenangan dari Nazi, Putin Bela Invasi ke Ukraina
Internasional

Pidato di Hari Kemenangan dari Nazi, Putin Bela Invasi ke Ukraina

Ini Penyebab IHSG Ambles Hampir 4%
Ekonomi

Ini Penyebab IHSG Ambles Hampir 4%

Suga BTS Berterima Kasih pada Psy untuk Hal Ini
Hiburan

Suga BTS Berterima Kasih pada Psy untuk Hal Ini

12 Beasiswa Luar Negeri untuk 2023, Pendaftaran Mulai Dibuka Tahun Ini
Pendidikan

12 Beasiswa Luar Negeri untuk 2023, Pendaftaran Mulai Dibuka Tahun Ini

Rekayasa Lalu Lintas Mudik Berakhir & Sukses Turunkan Angka Kecelakaan
Otomotif

Rekayasa Lalu Lintas Mudik Berakhir & Sukses Turunkan Angka Kecelakaan

Ini Lokasi Terbaik Pasang Router Supaya Sinyal WiFi di Rumah Kuat
Teknologi

Ini Lokasi Terbaik Pasang Router Supaya Sinyal WiFi di Rumah Kuat

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!