President Jokowi to Depart for United States Tomorrow

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is set to depart for Washington DC, the United States (US), on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
The Indonesian Head of State is scheduled to attend the Special ASEAN-US Summit on May 12-13, 2022.
"Yes, that's right. He will leave tomorrow," Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono told reporters on Monday, May 9, 2022.
In addition to attending the ASEAN-US Special Summit, Jokowi is also scheduled to meet famous entrepreneur Elon Musk.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan earlier said his office had coordinated with the Tesla team to arrange a meeting time.
Luhut also added that he had invited Musk's representatives to visit a number of locations in Indonesia, including Morowali.