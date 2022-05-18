English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: MI/M Irfan)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: MI/M Irfan)

Some 166.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 May 2022 17:00
Jakarta: Some 116,223 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 166,406,981, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 70,974 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,715,445.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 327 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,051,532.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 364 to 5,891,190.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 17 to 156,498.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 327 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 327 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Safe Drinking Water Access in Indonesia Only Reaches 11%: VP Ma'ruf

Safe Drinking Water Access in Indonesia Only Reaches 11%: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
Govt Supports Digital Economy Ecosystem Development in Indonesia

Govt Supports Digital Economy Ecosystem Development in Indonesia

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gagal di UTBK-SBMPTN? Intip Kesempatan di Jalur Mandiri di UGM, <i>Yuk</i>!
Pendidikan

Gagal di UTBK-SBMPTN? Intip Kesempatan di Jalur Mandiri di UGM, Yuk!

166,4 Juta Masyarakat telah Terlindungi Vaksin Dosis Lengkap
Nasional

166,4 Juta Masyarakat telah Terlindungi Vaksin Dosis Lengkap

Rusia: 959 Tentara Ukraina Menyerah di Azovstal Sejak Senin
Internasional

Rusia: 959 Tentara Ukraina Menyerah di Azovstal Sejak Senin

SEA Games 2021: Tim Bulu Tangkis Putri Indonesia tak Berdaya Hadapi Thailand di Final
Olahraga

SEA Games 2021: Tim Bulu Tangkis Putri Indonesia tak Berdaya Hadapi Thailand di Final

LPS Prediksi Ekonomi Kuartal II Bisa Tumbuh 5,5%
Ekonomi

LPS Prediksi Ekonomi Kuartal II Bisa Tumbuh 5,5%

Divonis Kanker, Kiki Fatmala Langsung Siapkan Makam dan Warisan
Hiburan

Divonis Kanker, Kiki Fatmala Langsung Siapkan Makam dan Warisan

All New Subaru Forester Penanda Balik Ke Indonesia
Otomotif

All New Subaru Forester Penanda Balik Ke Indonesia

Pentingnya Prinsip Zero Trust untuk Lindungi Infrastruktur Digital
Teknologi

Pentingnya Prinsip Zero Trust untuk Lindungi Infrastruktur Digital

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!