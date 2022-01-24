Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin today discussed the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in a meeting on the implementation of community activities restrictions (PPKM).
Although Omicron has milder symptoms than Delta, the Vice President said, the spread of the variant could still overwhelm health facilities across Indonesia.
"If the number (of Omicron cases) continues to increase, it could put pressure on existing health facilities," said Ma'ruf here on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Therefore, he asked the readiness of all relevant institutions to anticipate the spread of Omicron.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) continues to intensify the implementation of COVID-19 control measures in the country.
This is in response to the number of daily cases of Covid-19 which has soared in recent days.