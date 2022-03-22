English  
Approval for the use of the Sinopharm vaccine has added an alternative to the heterologous booster vaccine for people. (Photo: BNPB/Danung Arifin)
Approval for the use of the Sinopharm vaccine has added an alternative to the heterologous booster vaccine for people. (Photo: BNPB/Danung Arifin)

BPOM Issues Permit to Use Sinopharm Vaccine as Heterologous Booster

English BPOM covid-19 vaccine
Antara • 22 March 2022 18:05
Jakarta: The National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) issued a permit for using Sinopharm vaccine (Sars-CoV-2 Vero Cell, Inactivated) as a heterologous booster regimen or different type of booster vaccine from the primary vaccine.
 
"After previously being introduced as a homologous booster dose in early February 2022, the BPOM has now released a heterologous booster regimen for Sinopharm," Head of BPOM Penny K. Lukito noted in a written statement received here, Tuesday.
 
Lukito remarked that issuance of the regimen had complemented six types of booster vaccines, both as heterologous and homologous boosters, with various regimens in Indonesia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The six regimens include Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen (J&J) vaccines, and Sinopharm vaccines. The booster vaccination can be administered in all districts and cities for the general public, Lukito stated.
 
"One dose of the Sinopharm heterologous booster is intended for recipients aged 18 years and over and who have received the complete primary dose of Sinovac vaccine six months earlier," she explained.
 
Based on the consideration of the safety aspect, the use of the Sinopharm vaccine, as a heterologous booster, was generally well tolerated.
 
The most frequently reported local reactions during the clinical trials of this heterologous booster vaccine were pain at the injection site, itching, redness, and swelling. The most commonly reported systemic side symptoms were fatigue, muscle ache, headache, and cough.
 
"The adverse event following immunization (KIPI) during this heterologous booster clinical trial is similar to the mild to moderate side effects reported during the primary and homologous booster vaccine clinical trial," she remarked.
 
From the immunogenicity aspect, the results of the analysis of administering one booster dose of the Sinopharm vaccine to the Sinovac primary vaccine subject group showed an increase in antibody response, Lukito noted.
 
This increase occurred on the 14th and 28th-day measurements after giving a booster dose. Anti-sRBD IgG antibodies showed an 8.19-fold increase and 10.65-fold increase as compared to before giving the booster.
 
"Approval for the use of the Sinopharm vaccine has added an alternative to the heterologous booster vaccine for people, who used the previous Sinovac primary vaccine," she remarked.
 
Hence, the BPOM lauded the Expert Team of the National Committee for Assessing the COVID-19 Vaccine and the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI) for their cooperation while evaluating the use of the second booster dose for the Sinopharm vaccine to the public.
 
Lukito also reminded the public to always implement health protocols and ensure the success of vaccination as a key effort in curbing the spread of COVID-19.
 
The public is also advised to be wise and careful in consuming medicines used in handling COVID-19. Moreover, the people must not be easily influenced by the promotion of medicinal products, traditional medicines, and health supplements, with claims to prevent or treat COVID-19.

 
(WAH)
Peringatan!