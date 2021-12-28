English  
The land acquisition process began in 2014 while the construction was started in 2017.
Jokowi Inaugurates Pidekso Dam in Central Java

English Wonogiri president joko widodo central java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2021 18:05
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Pidekso Dam in Pidekso Village, Wonogiri Regency, Central Java Province on Tuesday afternoon.
 
"This dam has a capacity of 25 million cubic meters with a catchment area of ??232 hectares," President Jokowi said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
According to the Head of State, the dame can irrigate approximately 1,500 hectares of rice fields in Wonogiri Regency.

Pidekso Dam was built with a total budget of  Rp772 billion. 
 
The Head of State emphasized that the existence of an irrigation system is the key to realizing food security in Indonesia.
 
Before inaugurating the Pidekso Dam, the Head of State inaugurated Ladongi Dam in East Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi.
 
Also accompanying the President were Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, and Regent of Wonogiri Joko Sutopo.

 
(WAH)
