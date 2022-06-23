English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 168.6 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 June 2022 18:03
Jakarta: Some 54,171 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 168,644,216, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, 34,693 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,277,384.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 1,907 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,074,825.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,146 to 5,905,971.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 4 to 156,706.
 
(WAH)
