Floods Inundate Parts of Surabaya: BPBD

Surabaya: Incessant heavy rains triggered floods in parts of Surabaya City in East Java Province on Monday morning.
Head of the Surabaya City Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) Ridwan Mubarun stated here on Monday that several personnel were deployed to mitigate the impacts of flooding in parts of Surabaya.
"This is being handled," Mubarun remarked.
All water pumps of the Surabaya city government were operated to drain away water due to the flooding that caused puddles.
However, Mubarun stated that the water that was drained away from the flooded areas could not be directly discharged into the sea, as it was high tide.
Residential areas in the Rungkut and Gunung Anyar sub-districts, among others, were affected by flooding.
"I woke up this morning and found that the floodwaters have entered the house," Andik, a resident of the North Medayu area in Rungkut, remarked.
Flooding also submerged the Pandugo and Panjaringan streets in Rungkut, with waters reaching heights of up to 50 centimeters.
Several residential areas in Gunung Anyar Sub-district were also flooded.
"The rain does not stop, as a result, water enters the house," Rokim, a local resident of Gunung Anyar, stated while complaining that he could not go to work due to the flooding.
Rokim expressed hope that the Surabaya city government would act quickly to use the pump house to siphon off water inundating roads and residential areas.