English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
BPBD personnel were deployed to mitigate the impacts of flooding in parts of Surabaya. (Photo: medcom.id)
BPBD personnel were deployed to mitigate the impacts of flooding in parts of Surabaya. (Photo: medcom.id)

Floods Inundate Parts of Surabaya: BPBD

English disaster floods surabaya east java
Antara • 13 June 2022 16:15
Surabaya: Incessant heavy rains triggered floods in parts of Surabaya City in East Java Province on Monday morning.
 
Head of the Surabaya City Regional Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) Ridwan Mubarun stated here on Monday that several personnel were deployed to mitigate the impacts of flooding in parts of Surabaya.
 
"This is being handled," Mubarun remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


All water pumps of the Surabaya city government were operated to drain away water due to the flooding that caused puddles.
 
However, Mubarun stated that the water that was drained away from the flooded areas could not be directly discharged into the sea, as it was high tide.
 
Residential areas in the Rungkut and Gunung Anyar sub-districts, among others, were affected by flooding.
 
"I woke up this morning and found that the floodwaters have entered the house," Andik, a resident of the North Medayu area in Rungkut, remarked.
 
Flooding also submerged the Pandugo and Panjaringan streets in Rungkut, with waters reaching heights of up to 50 centimeters.
 
Several residential areas in Gunung Anyar Sub-district were also flooded.
 
"The rain does not stop, as a result, water enters the house," Rokim, a local resident of Gunung Anyar, stated while complaining that he could not go to work due to the flooding.
 
Rokim expressed hope that the Surabaya city government would act quickly to use the pump house to siphon off water inundating roads and residential areas.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Urged to Observe Saudi Regulations

Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Urged to Observe Saudi Regulations

English
Hajj Pilgrim
Hiking Electricity Rates Triggers 0.019% Inflation: Ministry

Hiking Electricity Rates Triggers 0.019% Inflation: Ministry

English
electricity
Nearly 168.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 168.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tok! DPR Setujui Tambahan Rp400 Miliar Anggaran Bappenas
Ekonomi

Tok! DPR Setujui Tambahan Rp400 Miliar Anggaran Bappenas

2 Jemaah Haji Indonesia Meninggal Akibat Penyakit Jantung di Arab Saudi
Internasional

2 Jemaah Haji Indonesia Meninggal Akibat Penyakit Jantung di Arab Saudi

Iko Uwais Segera Diperiksa Terkait Dugaan Penganiayaan
Nasional

Iko Uwais Segera Diperiksa Terkait Dugaan Penganiayaan

Terungkap, Alasan Suzuki Ertiga Diesel Hybrid Berhenti Dijual
Otomotif

Terungkap, Alasan Suzuki Ertiga Diesel Hybrid Berhenti Dijual

Keras! Ini Kronologi Iko Uwais Pukuli Orang
Hiburan

Keras! Ini Kronologi Iko Uwais Pukuli Orang

Penampakan Gameplay Starfield, Game Open-World Ambisius
Teknologi

Penampakan Gameplay Starfield, Game Open-World Ambisius

KPAI Ungkap Kekerasan di Sekolah, Siswa Diminta Makan Sampah Hingga Benturkan Kepala di Tembok
Pendidikan

KPAI Ungkap Kekerasan di Sekolah, Siswa Diminta Makan Sampah Hingga Benturkan Kepala di Tembok

Presiden: Pencapaian Indonesia di SEA Games XXXI Membanggakan
Olahraga

Presiden: Pencapaian Indonesia di SEA Games XXXI Membanggakan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!