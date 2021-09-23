Character Building Eradicates Intolerance, Bullying at Schools: Education Minister

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim reaffirmed the ministry's mission to eradicate three major "sins" -- intolerance, bullying, and sexual violence -- from occurring in schools by developing a character-building curriculum."The ministry and the central government are committed to eradicating those three 'sins' from our national education system," Minister Makarim stated at the launch of a book series on religious moderation viewed from Jakarta, Wednesday.The Indonesian government has conceived the "Merdeka Belajar" (Free to Learn) program with a character-building curriculum included that is expected to instill values in pupils and prevent the three sins from occurring in schools, the minister stated.The ministry introduced a change in the national education quality mapping system to allow gauging the extent of Pancasila inculcation among the children, and the National Assessment system is also introduced to replace the National Standardized Test, Makarim revealed."The system also includes the pupils' character and education environment surveys to assess Pancasila values at schools, such as respect for diversity, tolerance, and school security. We will consider those factors as well to assess the national education quality, instead of only relying on the pupils' cognitive ability," Makarim stated.The ministry is also currently collaborating with the Religious Affairs Ministry to draft learning materials combined with values of religious moderation, he noted."It is a prototype curriculum currently being tested in schools under the acceleration program. We will continue our research to create learning materials on religious moderation for implementation in the first 2,500 schools, with the possibility for expansion in the next year," Minister Makarim remarked.Earlier, the Religious Affairs Ministry had launched a guidebook series on teaching of religious moderation implemented at all school levels and types, including public schools, madrasahs, and universities.The guide book series comprises four books: religious moderation guide for teachers, religious moderation outlook training guide for teachers, religious moderation instillment guide for teachers, and students' book.(WAH)