English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Character Building Eradicates Intolerance, Bullying at Schools: Education Minister

English children indonesian government education
Antara • 23 September 2021 18:08
Jakarta: Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim reaffirmed the ministry's mission to eradicate three major "sins" -- intolerance, bullying, and sexual violence -- from occurring in schools by developing a character-building curriculum.
 
"The ministry and the central government are committed to eradicating those three 'sins' from our national education system," Minister Makarim stated at the launch of a book series on religious moderation viewed from Jakarta, Wednesday.
 
The Indonesian government has conceived the "Merdeka Belajar" (Free to Learn) program with a character-building curriculum included that is expected to instill values in pupils and prevent the three sins from occurring in schools, the minister stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The ministry introduced a change in the national education quality mapping system to allow gauging the extent of Pancasila inculcation among the children, and the National Assessment system is also introduced to replace the National Standardized Test, Makarim revealed.
 
"The system also includes the pupils' character and education environment surveys to assess Pancasila values at schools, such as respect for diversity, tolerance, and school security. We will consider those factors as well to assess the national education quality, instead of only relying on the pupils' cognitive ability," Makarim stated.
 
The ministry is also currently collaborating with the Religious Affairs Ministry to draft learning materials combined with values of religious moderation, he noted.
 
"It is a prototype curriculum currently being tested in schools under the acceleration program. We will continue our research to create learning materials on religious moderation for implementation in the first 2,500 schools, with the possibility for expansion in the next year," Minister Makarim remarked.
 
Earlier, the Religious Affairs Ministry had launched a guidebook series on teaching of religious moderation implemented at all school levels and types, including public schools, madrasahs, and universities.
 
The guide book series comprises four books: religious moderation guide for teachers, religious moderation outlook training guide for teachers, religious moderation instillment guide for teachers, and students' book. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Covid-19 Transmission in Schools Low following Face-to-Face Learning: Education Minister

Covid-19 Transmission in Schools Low following Face-to-Face Learning: Education Minister

English
education
Banks, Customers Should Wary of Personal Data Misuse in Digital Era: LPS

Banks, Customers Should Wary of Personal Data Misuse in Digital Era: LPS

English
banking
Task Force Raid Papuan Separatists' Weapons Storage

Task Force Raid Papuan Separatists' Weapons Storage

English
papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penganiayaan M Kece, Kompolnas Minta Polri Bertanggung Jawab
Nasional

Penganiayaan M Kece, Kompolnas Minta Polri Bertanggung Jawab

Harga Emas Dunia Meredup
Ekonomi

Harga Emas Dunia Meredup

Penembakan di Toko Kelontong AS, 1 Tewas dan Pelaku Bunuh Diri
Internasional

Penembakan di Toko Kelontong AS, 1 Tewas dan Pelaku Bunuh Diri

Cadiz vs Barcelona: 10 Pemain Barca Kerja Keras Amankan Satu Angka
Olahraga

Cadiz vs Barcelona: 10 Pemain Barca Kerja Keras Amankan Satu Angka

Pengunjung Jazz Gunung Bromo 2021 Wajib Sudah Vaksin
Hiburan

Pengunjung Jazz Gunung Bromo 2021 Wajib Sudah Vaksin

Astra Masuk Ke Bisnis Situs Jual Beli Mobil
Otomotif

Astra Masuk Ke Bisnis Situs Jual Beli Mobil

Nadiem dan Komisi X Sepakat Penundaan Pengumuman Seleksi PPPK Guru
Pendidikan

Nadiem dan Komisi X Sepakat Penundaan Pengumuman Seleksi PPPK Guru

KLHK: Kawasan Konservasi Alam Juga Perlu Internet
Teknologi

KLHK: Kawasan Konservasi Alam Juga Perlu Internet

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi
Properti

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!