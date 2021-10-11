English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Effectiveness of Death Penalty Not Yet Proven: Commission

English human rights terrorism women
Antara • 11 October 2021 20:32
Jakarta: Studies have shown that the effectiveness of the death penalty in deterring drug offenders and terrorists has not yet been proven, chief of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) Ahmad Taufan Damanik has said.
 
In a press conference that was broadcast live on the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) YouTube channel on Monday, Taufan noted that groups that support the implementation of the death penalty have argued that it will serve as a deterrent and thus, it will be effective in eradicating certain crimes.
 
However, terrorists seek death since it is something that they choose when they embark on a mission mandated by the masterminds behind their actions, he opined.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Terrorists are, in fact, grateful for the death penalty. Because of this, giving the death penalty to terrorists is not effective," he said.
 
To this end, Komnas HAM will effectively push for the abolishment of the death penalty from Indonesia's legal system, starting by limiting the types of crimes that attract the death penalty, he informed.
 
"For Komnas HAM, the death penalty is unacceptable and it should be abolished," Damanik asserted.
 
He highlighted that in efforts to abolish the death penalty, the commission has encountered challenges from various groups, such as social and political groups, who still consider the penalty important.
 
Indonesia should review the existing national law and practices so that they ensure careful legal procedure as well as protection to suspects facing the death penalty, in accordance with the UN's resolution, he emphasized.
 
"Furthermore, Indonesia should apply a moratorium on the implementation of the death penalty," he said.
 
The press conference, entitled 'Death Penalty the Highest Gender-Based Violence toward Women: Abolish for Women's Justice and Recovery', was held to commemorate the World Day Against the Death Penalty, which is observed every October 10.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Issues Guide to Commemorate Religious Holidays amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Minister Issues Guide to Commemorate Religious Holidays amid Covid-19 Pandemic

English
covid-19 pandemic
Mataram City Hospital to Ready Health Services for Mandalika World Superbike Event

Mataram City Hospital to Ready Health Services for Mandalika World Superbike Event

English
west nusa tenggara
Indonesia Records 620 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 620 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Azis Syamsuddin Mengakui Punya Orang Dalam di KPK
Nasional

Azis Syamsuddin Mengakui Punya Orang Dalam di KPK

Sepertiga dari Lulusan Kartu Prakerja Sudah Bekerja, Wirausaha dan Karyawan Seimbang
Ekonomi

Sepertiga dari Lulusan Kartu Prakerja Sudah Bekerja, Wirausaha dan Karyawan Seimbang

Pendaftaran Pelatih Ahli Sekolah Penggerak Angkatan II Diperpanjang
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Pelatih Ahli Sekolah Penggerak Angkatan II Diperpanjang

Piala Uber: Dini Cedera, Indonesia Gagal Sapu Bersih Kemenangan atas Prancis
Olahraga

Piala Uber: Dini Cedera, Indonesia Gagal Sapu Bersih Kemenangan atas Prancis

Paul McCartney Ungkap Penyebab The Beatles Bubar adalah John Lennon
Hiburan

Paul McCartney Ungkap Penyebab The Beatles Bubar adalah John Lennon

Uji Coba Obat Covid-19, AstraZeneca Catat Hasil Menggembirakan
Internasional

Uji Coba Obat Covid-19, AstraZeneca Catat Hasil Menggembirakan

Sebelum Diberlakukan, Mari Mengenal Pajak Mobil Listrik Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Sebelum Diberlakukan, Mari Mengenal Pajak Mobil Listrik Di Indonesia

Ini Serangan Siber yang Paling Merugikan Bisnis di Tahun 2021
Teknologi

Ini Serangan Siber yang Paling Merugikan Bisnis di Tahun 2021

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS
Properti

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!