Indonesia Has Administered Over 160 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine: Health Minister

Jakarta: In a bid to immediately achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian Government continues to speed up the national COVID-19 vaccination drive."More than 100 million citizens have received their first dose and more than 50 million Indonesians have received the second dose," Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a press statement after attending a limited cabinet meeting on evaluation of public activity restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.Citing the data from Ministry of Health as of 11 October at 12:00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB), the first dose of vaccine has been administered to 100,322,375 people (48.17 percent), while the second dose of vaccine has been administered to 57,607,200 people (27.66 percent).According to him, it places Indonesia in the fifth position among countries in the world which have more than 100 million vaccinated citizens.The Ministry, he added, has also received approximately 226 million doses of the vaccine and has been distributed 205 million doses throughout Indonesia, in addition to 5 million doses that are still in shipping process.In addition, there will be stocks of 50 million doses in 34 provinces for the next 2-3 days that should be enough for the Indonesian government to accelerate the vaccination drive.