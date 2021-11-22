English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

187 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Emergency Hospital

covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 22 November 2021 10:21
Jakarta: Some 187 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital dectrased by 12 from 199.
 
"Th number was down by 12," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday morning.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated a total of 129,145 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
Indonesia Records 360 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Indonesia Records 360 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Govt launches Websites to Promote Indonesian Fishery Products

Govt launches Websites to Promote Indonesian Fishery Products

English
food
Investment Minister Supports Move to Expedite 5G Networks in Eastern Indonesia

Investment Minister Supports Move to Expedite 5G Networks in Eastern Indonesia

English
investment
Laga Grand Final PUBG Mobile di METROFEST Cup 2021 Dimulai!
Teknologi

Laga Grand Final PUBG Mobile di METROFEST Cup 2021 Dimulai!

Mobil Tabrak Parade Natal di Wisconsin, Lebih dari 20 Orang Terluka
Internasional

Mobil Tabrak Parade Natal di Wisconsin, Lebih dari 20 Orang Terluka

Kurs Rupiah Pagi Melemah Tipis ke Rp14.264/USD
Ekonomi

Kurs Rupiah Pagi Melemah Tipis ke Rp14.264/USD

22 November, 187 Pasien Dirawat di RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran
Nasional

22 November, 187 Pasien Dirawat di RSD Wisma Atlet Kemayoran

Inter Milan Setop Tren tak Terkalahkan Napoli
Olahraga

Inter Milan Setop Tren tak Terkalahkan Napoli

Bikin Tepok Jidat, <i>Usher</i> Seksi Beberkan Modus Nakal Pengunjung GIIAS
Otomotif

Bikin Tepok Jidat, Usher Seksi Beberkan Modus Nakal Pengunjung GIIAS

Kemenag Evaluasi Program Beasiswa Santri
Pendidikan

Kemenag Evaluasi Program Beasiswa Santri

Band Asal Jakarta We Are Neurotic Kolaborasi dengan Musisi Amerika 3Kelves, Rilis Album di Bawah Label Rusia
Hiburan

Band Asal Jakarta We Are Neurotic Kolaborasi dengan Musisi Amerika 3Kelves, Rilis Album di Bawah Label Rusia

Pertama di Indonesia, Jembatan Gantung Kaca Ada di Kawasan Bromo
Properti

Pertama di Indonesia, Jembatan Gantung Kaca Ada di Kawasan Bromo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

