Govt to Send 400 Thousand Covid-19 Vaccine Doses to West Kalimantan

Jakarta: Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin plans to dispatch 400 thousand covid-19 vaccine doses to West Kalimantan Province.The additional doses are expected to accelerate the covid-19 vaccination program in the region.“This is as requested by West Kalimantan Governor (Sutarmidji)," he said in a written statement on Wednesday."He said the people of West Kalimantan are excited to be vaccinated," said Budi.Budi hopes that the arrival of the vaccine doses can increase covid-19 vaccination in West Kalimantan so that more people will be vaccinated.According to the Health Minister, the West Kalimantan provincial government currently is able to vaccinate around 20-25 thousand people daily."It even reached 50 to 66 thousand people daily," said the Minister. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)