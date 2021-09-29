Govt to Send 400 Thousand Covid-19 Vaccine Doses to West Kalimantan

Jakarta: Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin plans to dispatch 400 thousand covid-19 vaccine doses to West Kalimantan Province.
The additional doses are expected to accelerate the covid-19 vaccination program in the region.
“This is as requested by West Kalimantan Governor (Sutarmidji)," he said in a written statement on Wednesday.
"He said the people of West Kalimantan are excited to be vaccinated," said Budi.
Budi hopes that the arrival of the vaccine doses can increase covid-19 vaccination in West Kalimantan so that more people will be vaccinated.
According to the Health Minister, the West Kalimantan provincial government currently is able to vaccinate around 20-25 thousand people daily.
"It even reached 50 to 66 thousand people daily," said the Minister. (Translator: Natasha Celia)
(WAH)