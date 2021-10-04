Jokowi to Observe Covid-19 Vaccination in Sorong

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) started his working visit in West Papua Province by visiting Klamesen Village in Sorong Regency on Monday (04/10/2021).There, the Head of State is scheduled to plant corn seeds.After that, the President will go to East Sorong District in Sorong City to review COVID-19 vaccination for students, the general public, and the elderly.The President is also scheduled to give directions to the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) throughout the Province of West Papua which will be held at the Sorong Mayor's Office.In the afternoon, the President will head to Domine Eduard Osok International Airport in Sorong City to return to Jakarta.For the record, President Jokowi has been in Papua region since Friday afternoon.On Saturday morning, the President reviewed and inaugurated a number of arenas to be used in the Papua National Sports Week (PON).In the evening, the President inaugurated the opening of the XX Papua PON 2021, which was centered at the Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapura Regency.