The Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Photo: Medcom.id
Syahrul Yasin Limpo Fulfils KPK Summons

Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 19 June 2023 20:52
Jakarta: The Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo has fulfilled the summons of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). Previously, he wanted his summons to be postponed until June 27, 2023 due to a busy work schedule.
 
Information compiled from sources within the KPK, Syahrul has arrived at the KPK office. He was questioned at the KPK ACLC Building, South Jakarta, today, Monday, 19 June 2023.
 
Syahrul was allegedly summoned to investigate the investigation into alleged corruption at the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan). He had previously been summoned on Friday, 16 June 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He could not fulfil the request for clarification. Because he have to attend the G20 Agriculture Minister Meeting in India.
 
Previously, the KPK straightened out reports that said it was targeting Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Information circulating on the investigation at the Ministry of Agriculture is political in nature.
 
The KPK considers skewed accusations to be commonplace. Usually, the disseminator is an interested party in case handling.
 
The KPK emphasized that it has never targeted certain parties in handling cases. The investigation being investigated took place at the Ministry of Agriculture, not targeting Syahrul.
 
"We read in the news that there are certain parties who purposely make it appear as if the KPK is targeting a minister, or they are associated with politics," said KPK prosecution spokesman Ali Fikri at the KPK's Red and White Building, South Jakarta, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
 
(FJR)

When is Jakarta's 2023 anniversary? This is the Theme, Logo and Philosophy

Facilitating DNA Test for Indonesian Citizens, National Police Sends a Team to the Middle East

Indonesia Elected as Member of UNWTO Executive Board

