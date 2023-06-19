Syahrul Yasin Limpo Fulfils KPK Summons

Information compiled from sources within the KPK, Syahrul has arrived at the KPK office. He was questioned at the KPK ACLC Building, South Jakarta, today, Monday, 19 June 2023.
Syahrul was allegedly summoned to investigate the investigation into alleged corruption at the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan). He had previously been summoned on Friday, 16 June 2023.
He could not fulfil the request for clarification. Because he have to attend the G20 Agriculture Minister Meeting in India.
Previously, the KPK straightened out reports that said it was targeting Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Information circulating on the investigation at the Ministry of Agriculture is political in nature.
The KPK considers skewed accusations to be commonplace. Usually, the disseminator is an interested party in case handling.
The KPK emphasized that it has never targeted certain parties in handling cases. The investigation being investigated took place at the Ministry of Agriculture, not targeting Syahrul.
"We read in the news that there are certain parties who purposely make it appear as if the KPK is targeting a minister, or they are associated with politics," said KPK prosecution spokesman Ali Fikri at the KPK's Red and White Building, South Jakarta, Thursday, June 15, 2023.