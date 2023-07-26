English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General TNI Dudung Abdurachman. Photo: Medcom.id
The Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General TNI Dudung Abdurachman. Photo: Medcom.id

House Member Unfold 3 Strong Candidates to Replace Army Chief of Staff

Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 26 July 2023 14:13
Jakarta: DPR Commission I member TB Hasanuddin assesses that there are three candidates who are challenged to replace the Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General TNI Dudung Abdurachman. Dudung will retire from military service on December 1, 2023.
 
"Who would replace him, of course, have to meets the requirements. There are three high-ranking officers with the rank of Lieutenant General in the current TNI AD who have the potential to be included in the KSAD candidate market," said Hasanuddin in a written statement, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
 
The third candidate includes Kostrad Commander Lt. Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak. He graduated from the Military Academy in 1992, was born February 24, 1970, and will retire March 1, 2028.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Then, Deputy KSAD Lt. Gen. Agus Subiyanto. He graduated from the Military Academy in 1991, was born on August 5, 1967, and retired on September 1, 2025.
 
The Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto also put on the radar. He graduated from the Military Academy in 1989, was born on September 8, 1967, and retired on October 1, 2025.
 
"Based on their track record, these three officers are equally qualified and hold the position of Army Chief of Staff because they have been killed in several commandos, territorial units and other places," he said.
 
Of the three generals, Suharyanto was the most senior. Hasanuddin predicts that Suharyanto, who is the most stressed, will become the Army Chief of Staff.
 
"It's just that Suharyanto is more senior and as Head of BNPB has more territorial experience than the others. So, the KSAD was the hardest hit," said Hasanuddin.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Pelantikan 833 Calon perwira remaja TNI/ Polri. (Mediaindonesia/Indriyani)

Presiden Melantik 833 Perwira Remaja TNI dan Polri

Panglima TNI Pastikan Tiada Gangguan saat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Papua

Prajurit TNI AL Penyenggol Pesepeda di Jakarta Dipastikan Ditindak

BACA JUGA
Pertamina Officialy Releases Their New Product, Pertamax Green 95

Pertamina Officialy Releases Their New Product, Pertamax Green 95

English
Pertamina
BCA and Subsidiaries' Net Profit Reach Rp24.2 Trillion in the First Semester

BCA and Subsidiaries' Net Profit Reach Rp24.2 Trillion in the First Semester

English
BCA
Minister Airlangga Comply as Witness for CPO Corruption Case

Minister Airlangga Comply as Witness for CPO Corruption Case

English
Airlangga Hartarto
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mazda CX-60 Tambah Pilihan SUV Buat Orang Kaya
Otomotif

Mazda CX-60 Tambah Pilihan SUV Buat Orang Kaya

Isu Perombakan Direksi Pertamina, Nicke Widyawati: Kewenangan Pemegang Saham
Ekonomi

Isu Perombakan Direksi Pertamina, Nicke Widyawati: Kewenangan Pemegang Saham

Pertama dalam Sejarah, Populasi Jepang Menurun di Semua Prefektur
Internasional

Pertama dalam Sejarah, Populasi Jepang Menurun di Semua Prefektur

Binusmaya 7.0, Wujud Pendidikan Modern dan Terdigitalisasi
Teknologi

Binusmaya 7.0, Wujud Pendidikan Modern dan Terdigitalisasi

Intip 4 Kota Pelajar Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS Best Student Cities 2024
Pendidikan

Intip 4 Kota Pelajar Terbaik di Indonesia Versi QS Best Student Cities 2024

Nouhaila Benzina Cetak Sejarah di Piala Dunia Wanita 2023, Jadi Pemain Pertama Berhijab
Olahraga

Nouhaila Benzina Cetak Sejarah di Piala Dunia Wanita 2023, Jadi Pemain Pertama Berhijab

KPK Gelar OTT di Jakarta dan Bekasi
Nasional

KPK Gelar OTT di Jakarta dan Bekasi

Sebelum Beli, Pahami Kelebihan dan Kekurangan Rumah Subsidi
Properti

Sebelum Beli, Pahami Kelebihan dan Kekurangan Rumah Subsidi

Bacakan Ayat Suci dalam Adegan Seks, Film Oppenheimer Tuai Kontroversi
Hiburan

Bacakan Ayat Suci dalam Adegan Seks, Film Oppenheimer Tuai Kontroversi

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!