House Member Unfold 3 Strong Candidates to Replace Army Chief of Staff

"Who would replace him, of course, have to meets the requirements. There are three high-ranking officers with the rank of Lieutenant General in the current TNI AD who have the potential to be included in the KSAD candidate market," said Hasanuddin in a written statement, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
The third candidate includes Kostrad Commander Lt. Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak. He graduated from the Military Academy in 1992, was born February 24, 1970, and will retire March 1, 2028.
Then, Deputy KSAD Lt. Gen. Agus Subiyanto. He graduated from the Military Academy in 1991, was born on August 5, 1967, and retired on September 1, 2025.
The Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto also put on the radar. He graduated from the Military Academy in 1989, was born on September 8, 1967, and retired on October 1, 2025.
"Based on their track record, these three officers are equally qualified and hold the position of Army Chief of Staff because they have been killed in several commandos, territorial units and other places," he said.
Of the three generals, Suharyanto was the most senior. Hasanuddin predicts that Suharyanto, who is the most stressed, will become the Army Chief of Staff.
"It's just that Suharyanto is more senior and as Head of BNPB has more territorial experience than the others. So, the KSAD was the hardest hit," said Hasanuddin.