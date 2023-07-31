English  
President Joko Widodo. Photo: Medcom.id
62 Percent Jakarta’s Floods has been Controlled

Medcom • 31 July 2023 18:03
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo said that 62 percent of Jakarta's floods have been controlled. This is the impact of flood handling by the government.
 
"(Remedial efforts) have reduced flooding by approximately 62 percent. There is still 33 percent that needs to be done," said Jokowi, Jakarta, Monday, July 31, 2023.
 
Jokowi explained that flood handling in Jakarta must be done from upstream to downstream. In the upstream part, handling has been carried out in the form of the construction of the Ciawi Reservoir and Sukamahi Reservoir which are in Bogor.

Jokowi explained that all water coming from Bogor and its surroundings had been intercepted in the Ciawi Reservoir and Sukamahi Reservoir. However, he did not deny that there is still water that escapes.
 
However, other measures have been taken to anticipate flooding in Jakarta, such as the normalization of the Ciliwung river.
 
"Then there was the canal flooding, then now there is the Ciliwung river channel plus the handling of pumps, both on the Sentiong river and the river in Ancol, and on 13 rivers in DKI Jakarta," he said.
 
(FJR)

