President Jokowi to Visit Bioethanol Plant in East Java

The Indonesian Head of State is scheduled to conduct a series of activities in the region.
Using the Indonesian-1 presidential plane, the Indonesian President and his entourage took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at around 07.30 Western Indonesia Time (WIB)
At Juanda International Airport in Sidoarjo Regency, President Jokowi was greeted by Deputy Governor of East Java Emil Elestianto Dardak, Commander of the Brawijaya Regional Military Command Major General Nurchahyanto, East Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General Pol. Toni Harmanto and other officials.
From the airport, the President will continue his journey to the PT Energi Agro Nusantara (Enero) bioethanol plant in Mojokerto Regency.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
After that, the President will go to Temu Giring Sugarcane Plantation to have a dialogue with a number of sugarcane farmers.