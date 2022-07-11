English  
The issuance of the presidential decree is an administrative procedure required under KPK law. (Photo: medcom.id)

President Jokowi Receives KPK Deputy Chief's Resignation

Antara • 11 July 2022 22:56
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has received the resignation of deputy chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Lili Pintauli Siregar, special staff of the State Secretary Minister  Faldo Maldini  confirmed here on Monday.
 
"President Jokowi has received a letter of resignation from Lili Pintauli Siregar (LSP) and has signed a presidential decree dismissing LPS," he said.
 
The issuance of the presidential decree is an administrative procedure required under KPK law, he added.

The KPK Board of Commissioners held a meeting on Monday to decide on sanctions against Siregar for allegedly violating the code of ethics.
 
The meeting was suspended until the Ethics Council concluded its deliberations on reaching an agreement at 12 p.m. WIB (Western Indonesia Standard Time).
 
Siregar arrived at the KPK Anti-Corruption Education Center (ACLC) Building at 10 a.m. WIB for the meeting. However, she refused to divulge the outcome of the meeting, which discussed her alleged violation of the code of ethics.
 
Siregar had failed to show up at a meeting of the KPK Board of Commissioners on July 5, 2022, as she was attending the second G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) meeting in Bali.
 
She was reported to the KPK Board of Commissioners for allegedly accepting hotel accommodation and tickets for MotoGP 2022, which was held at Mandalika International Circuit in West Nusa Tenggara, from a state-owned company.
 
KPK had earlier imposed heavy sanctions against Siregar by slashing 40 percent of her basic salary for 12 months. She was found guilty of violating the code of ethics by abusing her influence at the KPK to serve her own interests and maintaining direct contact with a party whose case was being handled by the KPK.

 
(WAH)
