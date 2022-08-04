Manokwari: The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) has committed to fully supporting the implementation of a development plan for Manokwari as the capital of West Papua Province, an official of Manokwari stated.
Head of the Manokwari Development Acceleration Team Raymond RH Yap stated that the ministry's support was extended in the form of approval to five out of the six priority infrastructure projects proposed for Manokwari.
Following the approval, the work on the five priority development projects will commence in 2023, he stated.
"The most urgent project is to complete the construction of Rendani Airport and to develop Sanggeng Market. These two projects will be funded by the state budget," Yap stated here, Thursday.
He said that development of the terminal building for Rendani Airport and the development of Sanggeng Market in the city centre are essential, as both public facilities are the lifeblood of the regional economy.
The official highlighted the pressing need to renovate Sanggeng Market, as it needs to accommodate the constantly increasing trade.
Meanwhile, he confirmed that the West Papua provincial authority and Manokwari district authority have secured a share of the regional budget to complete the land acquisition for the development of Rendani Airport and renovation of Sanggeng Market.
"The provincial and district budget will be utilized to acquire the land, while the construction will be funded by the state budget," Yap explained.
Apart from Rendani Airport and Senggang Market, a new bridge in Sawaibu Bay, connecting the beaches of Anggrem and Sanggeng, will be developed in the same year, he stated.
Yap revealed that other priority projects proposed to the ministry are the development of a road connecting Rendani Airport to the Wosi region, the development and upgrade of the 1.9-kilometre Esau Sesa-Maruni Road, and the development of open public space on a 1.6-hectare plot of land in Borarsi, Manokwari.