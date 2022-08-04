English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Manokwari is the capital of West Papua Province. (Photo: medcom.id)
Manokwari is the capital of West Papua Province. (Photo: medcom.id)

Ministry Supports Development Projects for West Papua's Manokwari

Antara • 04 August 2022 16:07
Manokwari: The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) has committed to fully supporting the implementation of a development plan for Manokwari as the capital of West Papua Province, an official of Manokwari stated.
 
Head of the Manokwari Development Acceleration Team Raymond RH Yap stated that the ministry's support was extended in the form of approval to five out of the six priority infrastructure projects proposed for Manokwari.
 
Following the approval, the work on the five priority development projects will commence in 2023, he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The most urgent project is to complete the construction of Rendani Airport and to develop Sanggeng Market. These two projects will be funded by the state budget," Yap stated here, Thursday.
 
He said that development of the terminal building for Rendani Airport and the development of Sanggeng Market in the city centre are essential, as both public facilities are the lifeblood of the regional economy.
 
The official highlighted the pressing need to renovate Sanggeng Market, as it needs to accommodate the constantly increasing trade.
 
Meanwhile, he confirmed that the West Papua provincial authority and Manokwari district authority have secured a share of the regional budget to complete the land acquisition for the development of Rendani Airport and renovation of Sanggeng Market.
 
"The provincial and district budget will be utilized to acquire the land, while the construction will be funded by the state budget," Yap explained.
 
Apart from Rendani Airport and Senggang Market, a new bridge in Sawaibu Bay, connecting the beaches of Anggrem and Sanggeng, will be developed in the same year, he stated.
 
Yap revealed that other priority projects proposed to the ministry are the development of a road connecting Rendani Airport to the Wosi region, the development and upgrade of the 1.9-kilometre Esau Sesa-Maruni Road, and the development of open public space on a 1.6-hectare plot of land in Borarsi, Manokwari. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Japan, Cambodia Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Japan, Cambodia Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

English
japan
Logo, Catchphrase for 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship Announced

Logo, Catchphrase for 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship Announced

English
Japan
Revival in Tourism Expected to Boost Pacific Region's Economic Growth: ADB

Revival in Tourism Expected to Boost Pacific Region's Economic Growth: ADB

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jadwal Pertandingan dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Liga 1 Malam Ini: Bali United vs RANS Nusantara
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan dan Link Live Streaming Liga 1 Malam Ini: Bali United vs RANS Nusantara

Kemendikbudristek: Lulusan Politeknik Sudah Ditunggu Sebelum Lulus oleh Industri
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Lulusan Politeknik Sudah Ditunggu Sebelum Lulus oleh Industri

Terkepung Api, 1 Keluarga di Medan Tewas Terbakar
Nasional

Terkepung Api, 1 Keluarga di Medan Tewas Terbakar

Agung Hapsah Gagal? Judul sama <i>Viewers</i> Kok Beda
Hiburan

Agung Hapsah Gagal? Judul sama Viewers Kok Beda

Memakmurkan Kelapa Sawit Indonesia
Ekonomi

Memakmurkan Kelapa Sawit Indonesia

Muncul Grup Ransomware Baru, Luna
Teknologi

Muncul Grup Ransomware Baru, Luna

Kritik Pelosi pada Xi Jinping, Tegaskan Posisinya Dukung Taiwan
Internasional

Kritik Pelosi pada Xi Jinping, Tegaskan Posisinya Dukung Taiwan

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga
Otomotif

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!