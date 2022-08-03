English  
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)
Indonesia Must Reduce Extreme Poverty by 1% Per Year: VP

Antara • 03 August 2022 22:05
Jakarta: The Indonesian government must seek to reduce the extreme poverty rate in Indonesia by 1 percent each year until 2024, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has said.  
 
"I ask that we focus on reducing the rate of extreme poverty by at least 1 percent every year, starting in 2022," he said during a plenary meeting on the acceleration of extreme poverty alleviation at the vice presidential palace here on Wednesday.
 
The experiences of other countries have shown that there are two main keys to effective extreme poverty reduction: program convergence and improvement inprogram target accuracy, he noted.

According to Amin, the government has three policy instruments in place. The first is the determination of priority areas for eliminating extreme poverty for 2022, 2023, and 2024. While 212 priority districts and cities have been identified for 2022, the exercise will be continued for all districts and cities for 2023 and 2024.
 
"Second, the Targeted Data for the Acceleration of Extreme Poverty Elimination (P3KE) sourced from the family data collection of the BKKBN (National Population and Family Planning Agency), with information by name, by address, and by ID numbers, the family's socio-economic (status) that is relatively new, and also the ranking of family welfare," the Vice President said.
 
The P3KE data will complement the Integrated Social Welfare Data (DTKS) and improve the accuracy of the program's targets to reach extremely poor families who have not been covered by the program, he added.
 
"This group should get additional allocations from the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology and the Ministry of Religious Affairs," he said.
 
The third policy is the implementation of an extreme poverty alleviation program, which will be unveiled soon.
 
Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, said that the poverty rate in Indonesia has decreased, even though only slightly.
 
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the poverty rate stood at 9.70 percent, and it has decreased to 9.54 percent now, he pointed out.
 
As for the rate of extreme poverty, it stood at 2.14 percent in 2021 and has declined to 2.04 percent as of March 2022.
 
(WAH)
