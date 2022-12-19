Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project Temporarily Stopped

The accident occurred in Cempaka Village, West Bandung Regency, West Java Province at around 16.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday, December 18 2022.
A set of track laying machines and a locomotive derailed near Padalarang Station, killing two workers and injuring several others.
"In accordance with applicable regulations, construction activities will be temporarily halted," Ministry of Transportation spokesperson Adita Irawati said here on Monday, December 19, 2022.
"Further investigations will be carried out," the spokesperson added.
It is the country's first high-speed rail project which will connect Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, and Bandung, the capital of West Java Province.