The launch of the rail line’s operations is planned for May 2023. (Photo: medcom.id)
Sulawesi Rail Project Part of Indonesia-Centric Development: Transportation Minister

Antara • 02 December 2022 20:06
Makassar: The construction of the Pangkajene Kepulauan-Maros railway is part of  the Makassar city-Parepare city railway line development in South Sulawesi , Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said.  
 
"Today is a historic day because our ideals of having a train (transportation system) in Sulawesi can be realized, which is in accordance with the paradigm of Indonesia-centric development, which is not centralized in Java," he remarked while attending the soft launch of the Pangkajene Kepulauan-Maros railway section here on Friday.
 
The launch of the rail line’s operations is planned for May 2023, and is scheduled to be attended by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

"In May 2023, we will hold a grand launch, and it is expected that President Joko Widodo will attend,” Sumadi said.
 
The Makassar-Parepare railway line measures 142 km in length. It is a part of the Trans Sulawesi railway development plan for connecting all provinces on Sulawesi Island.
 
The Makassar-Parepare train construction project was launched in 2015 and funded through a number of financing instruments, such as the state budget, regional budget (APBD), and non-state budget creative funding, such as public-private partnerships, State Assets Management Institute (LMAN), and state sharia securities (SBSN).
 
The project is also in accordance with the Railways Law because it involves operators of infrastructure and facilities as well as business entities.
 
The rail project is expected to improve connectivity in five cities/districts of South Sulawesi, namely Maros, Pangkajene and Kepulauan, and Barru districts, and Makassar and Parepare cities.
 
In addition to supporting public mobility and movement, the Makassar-Parepare railway line will also support the smooth distribution of logistics as it passes through several ports and cement industrial zones in South Sulawesi.
 
South Sulawesi Governor Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, Maros district head Chaidir Syam, and Pangkajene Kepulauan district head H. Muhammad Yusran Lalogau also attended the soft launch of the Pangkajene Kepulauan-Maros railway section.
 
(WAH)

