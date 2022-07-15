English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 156,833. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 3,331 COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 July 2022 16:55
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,331 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,127,084.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 2,842 to 5,945,278.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 156,833.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
