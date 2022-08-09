English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jokowi Officiates Kijing Terminal in Port of Pontianak

Antara • 09 August 2022 15:09
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officiated Kijing Terminal in the Port of Pontianak, West Kalimantan, that is expected to bolster competitiveness of the province's main products.
 
"This province has great potential in terms of its crude palm oil, alumina, bauxite, and other products. This port has a capacity of 500 thousand TEUs and also eight million for the non-container section," he stated while officiating Kijing Terminal in the Port of Pontianak, as broadcast by the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel, Tuesday.
 
The president lauded that the port terminal will be the largest of its kind in Kalimantan.

"This is the largest port in Kalimantan. I earlier urged the president director of PT Pelindo (port operator), 'how much budget do we need (for the port)?' (and he answered), 'it is huge as we need Rp2.9 trillion (US$194 million)," Jokowi remarked.
 
The head of state then urged relevant stakeholders to optimize the Kijing Terminal to enhance competitiveness and inter-port, inter-island, and international sea connections.
 
The president also instructed Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono to improve road access to Kijing Terminal.
 
"The minister is present now, so he must complete the development to ensure that all container and non-container logistics movements are smooth, and our goal to enhance competitiveness can be achieved," Jokowi noted.
 
He also sought public inputs regarding the name of the new terminal.
 
"Please propose (the name) to the central government, to the president. We will accept all public aspirations," the president remarked.
 
Meanwhile, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi stated that Kijing Terminal in the Port of Pontianak is one of the National Strategic Projects (PSN).
 
"The development aims to address the (issue of) Port of Pontianak that has been restricted by silting and its location at the city centre. Hence, the Kijing Terminal is expected to replace the Port of Pontianak and offer more space for industrial growth in West Kalimantan," he expounded.
 
(WAH)
